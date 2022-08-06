The Unbroken: Evo Morales by Matt Kennard



Recent events give hope for a resurgence of the left on the continent. Morales points to recent electoral victories in Peru, Chile, Colombia, as well as Lula's soon expected return to the Brazilian presidency. "These times are coming again," he says. "We have to work to consolidate these democratic revolutions, for the benefit of humanity. I have a lot of hope."