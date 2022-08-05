From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Racial Justice
Mohawk Nation News 'The Pope and Murder Inc. Will Pay the Price'
Mohawk Mothers told the International Court at The Hague that the Pope has admitted genocide and the sanctions must begin. The Pope's apology for murder is not accepted. "The Pope plead guilty. No trial is required. The world cannot let the genociders get away with murder and genocide. The sanctions must now begin. We demand justice."
By Mohawk Nation News
Audio at MNN
https://mohawknationnews.com/blog/2022/08/03/pope-murder-inc-will-pay-the-price-audio/
MNN. Aug. 3, 2022. Kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers, of Kahnawake have the duty to the unborn by sending the following report to the International Court of Justice in The Hague that Pope Paul has plead guilty to committing genocide of children in Indian Residential Schools in Canada. They demand justice. The motive was to kill, cause serious bodily and mental harm, inflict conditions of life to totally annihilate the indigenous people in order to steal turtle island and its resources. The kaianerekowa, our way, states, “Don’t fight until you die. Fight until you win!” We don’t recognize the catholic or any churches’ doctrine to carry out this murder for hire on behalf of Canada. Take down the cross which is the Nazi flag of turtle island. We do not accept the apology as his and the churches’ sentence for murdering millions of us.
Pope said ‘YES. YES. I SAID YES IT WAS GENOCIDE”.
LETTER “TO: International Court of Justice, Peace Palace, 2517 KJ The Hague, The Netherlands
Sego:
On July 30, 2022, His Holiness Pope Francis plead guilty to the crime of genocide during his flight from Canada to Rome. Their intent was to destroy a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, General Assembly Resolution 260 A (III) of 9 December 1948.
As such: The genocide of the indigenous people of onowarekeh, turtle island, was carried out by the churches on behalf of the invaders to steal onowarekeh, turtle island from the said original people. We never surrendered any, which makes this unceded.
The instructions from creation to the Mohawk Mothers, the caretakers of turtle island, are that we cannot accept his confession and apology as the sentence for the church’s crime of genocide.
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
The genocide of our people of onowarekeh, turtle island [Canada] is ongoing by the tentacles of the churches by their invaders to continue robbing and killing us and our land. Canada acknowledges that we never surrendered any of our land, which makes this unceded. The Pope’s guilty plea on their behalf affirms that they murdered most of us for this.
We have reported these crimes many times. Again we ask the Prosecutor of the International Court in The Hague to lay the appropriate charges. Otherwise they will get away with murder and genocide.
The church must be held totally accountable for their continuing crimes against us. The Hague must get off their seats and convene a hearing to sentence the Pope and the catholic church for the crime of genocide they admit to committing.
The Nazi trials in Nurenburg executed Germans for their genocidal atrocities. Why not their christian colleagues here on turtle island?
The catholic church will return all they have plundered and pillaged. Their doctrine of confessionals does not give them immunity from the most horrific crimes ever committed against humanity.
Again we ask the Prosecutor of the International Court in The Hague to either lay the charges or start making them pay the price! First let us find the unmarked graves of the children they murdered. turtle island and everything under, on and over it immediately reverts to the indigenous survivors. The Pope plead guilty. No trial is required. The world cannot let the genociders get away with murder and genocide. The sanctions must now begin. We demand justice.
From kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers: karakwine karennentha kahentinetha
Kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers P.O. Box 991, Kahnawake of kanienkehaka Quebec Canada J0L 1B0
c.c. His Holiness Pope Francis, Secetariat of State, Palazzo Apostolico Vaticano, Vatican City State 00120 Rome Italy. Vatico26 [at] relstat-segstat.va
https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.1_Convention%20on%20the%20Prevention%20and%20Punishment%20of%20the%20Crime%20of%20Genocide.pdf
c.c. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, United Nations Headquarters, 405 East 42nd St, New York NY 10017 Email sgcentral [at] un.org Fax 212-963-7055 Ph212-963-7160
Band Ace asks the question. We know the answer to this question. It is 500 years that this has been going on. “How long has been going on. How long has this been going on. Your friends with their fancy persuasion don’t admit that it’s part of a scheme. But I can’t help but have my suspicions cause I ain’t quite as dumb as I seem. You said you was never intending to break up and see me this way. But there ain’t no need in pretending that it could happen to us every day. How log has this been going on? How long has this been going on”.
Kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers P.O. Box 991, Kahnawake of kanienkehaka Quebec Canada J0L 1B0 thahoketoteh [at] ntk.com. kahentinetha2 [at] protonmail.com
OGLALA LAKOTA – HISTORY OF ABUSES RESULTS IN REGISTRATION REQUIRED FROR CHURCHES
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/08/oglala-lakota-nation-history-of-abuses.html
This entry was posted in AFN / Tribal & Band Council / Indian Affairs, Genocide, Great Peace/Law / kaianereh'kowa / Democracy / Two-row /, kahnawake and tagged #decolonizemyself, #raisethe2row, aljazeera, Allan Memorial Hospital/McGill experiments on children, Attorney General of Canada, Attorney General of Quebec, city of Montreal, Constitution Act of Canada 1982, Film "The Gene Hunters", hidden graves/residential schools, Indian Affairs war room, Iroquois confederacy, Iroquois Indian Trust Fund, kahnistensera mohawk mothers, McGill University, Medical Services Canada & Quebec, MI5/CIA/CSIS/ PLAN GENOCIDE, MKULTRA, Mohawk language, Montreal Mohawk Land, PLANNED EXTINCTION PART 2 – FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT How Canada Plans to Continue to Live Off the Avails of Crime – It’s Obvious the Colonial Settlers Don’t Belong on turtle island, Pope pleadsd guilty genocide, Quebec Bill C96, Quebec Dept. of Infrastrluctures, Quebec Superior Court #500-17-120468-221, royal victoria hospital, tekanontak Mount Royal, two row justice v. united states world court by Kan1enkehaka, UNDRIP by Kan1enkehaka. Bookmark the permalink.
Audio at MNN
https://mohawknationnews.com/blog/2022/08/03/pope-murder-inc-will-pay-the-price-audio/
MNN. Aug. 3, 2022. Kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers, of Kahnawake have the duty to the unborn by sending the following report to the International Court of Justice in The Hague that Pope Paul has plead guilty to committing genocide of children in Indian Residential Schools in Canada. They demand justice. The motive was to kill, cause serious bodily and mental harm, inflict conditions of life to totally annihilate the indigenous people in order to steal turtle island and its resources. The kaianerekowa, our way, states, “Don’t fight until you die. Fight until you win!” We don’t recognize the catholic or any churches’ doctrine to carry out this murder for hire on behalf of Canada. Take down the cross which is the Nazi flag of turtle island. We do not accept the apology as his and the churches’ sentence for murdering millions of us.
Pope said ‘YES. YES. I SAID YES IT WAS GENOCIDE”.
LETTER “TO: International Court of Justice, Peace Palace, 2517 KJ The Hague, The Netherlands
Sego:
On July 30, 2022, His Holiness Pope Francis plead guilty to the crime of genocide during his flight from Canada to Rome. Their intent was to destroy a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, General Assembly Resolution 260 A (III) of 9 December 1948.
As such: The genocide of the indigenous people of onowarekeh, turtle island, was carried out by the churches on behalf of the invaders to steal onowarekeh, turtle island from the said original people. We never surrendered any, which makes this unceded.
The instructions from creation to the Mohawk Mothers, the caretakers of turtle island, are that we cannot accept his confession and apology as the sentence for the church’s crime of genocide.
(a) Killing members of the group;
(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;
(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;
(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;
(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.
The genocide of our people of onowarekeh, turtle island [Canada] is ongoing by the tentacles of the churches by their invaders to continue robbing and killing us and our land. Canada acknowledges that we never surrendered any of our land, which makes this unceded. The Pope’s guilty plea on their behalf affirms that they murdered most of us for this.
We have reported these crimes many times. Again we ask the Prosecutor of the International Court in The Hague to lay the appropriate charges. Otherwise they will get away with murder and genocide.
The church must be held totally accountable for their continuing crimes against us. The Hague must get off their seats and convene a hearing to sentence the Pope and the catholic church for the crime of genocide they admit to committing.
The Nazi trials in Nurenburg executed Germans for their genocidal atrocities. Why not their christian colleagues here on turtle island?
The catholic church will return all they have plundered and pillaged. Their doctrine of confessionals does not give them immunity from the most horrific crimes ever committed against humanity.
Again we ask the Prosecutor of the International Court in The Hague to either lay the charges or start making them pay the price! First let us find the unmarked graves of the children they murdered. turtle island and everything under, on and over it immediately reverts to the indigenous survivors. The Pope plead guilty. No trial is required. The world cannot let the genociders get away with murder and genocide. The sanctions must now begin. We demand justice.
From kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers: karakwine karennentha kahentinetha
Kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers P.O. Box 991, Kahnawake of kanienkehaka Quebec Canada J0L 1B0
c.c. His Holiness Pope Francis, Secetariat of State, Palazzo Apostolico Vaticano, Vatican City State 00120 Rome Italy. Vatico26 [at] relstat-segstat.va
https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.1_Convention%20on%20the%20Prevention%20and%20Punishment%20of%20the%20Crime%20of%20Genocide.pdf
c.c. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, United Nations Headquarters, 405 East 42nd St, New York NY 10017 Email sgcentral [at] un.org Fax 212-963-7055 Ph212-963-7160
Band Ace asks the question. We know the answer to this question. It is 500 years that this has been going on. “How long has been going on. How long has this been going on. Your friends with their fancy persuasion don’t admit that it’s part of a scheme. But I can’t help but have my suspicions cause I ain’t quite as dumb as I seem. You said you was never intending to break up and see me this way. But there ain’t no need in pretending that it could happen to us every day. How log has this been going on? How long has this been going on”.
Kahnistensera Mohawk Mothers P.O. Box 991, Kahnawake of kanienkehaka Quebec Canada J0L 1B0 thahoketoteh [at] ntk.com. kahentinetha2 [at] protonmail.com
OGLALA LAKOTA – HISTORY OF ABUSES RESULTS IN REGISTRATION REQUIRED FROR CHURCHES
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/08/oglala-lakota-nation-history-of-abuses.html
This entry was posted in AFN / Tribal & Band Council / Indian Affairs, Genocide, Great Peace/Law / kaianereh'kowa / Democracy / Two-row /, kahnawake and tagged #decolonizemyself, #raisethe2row, aljazeera, Allan Memorial Hospital/McGill experiments on children, Attorney General of Canada, Attorney General of Quebec, city of Montreal, Constitution Act of Canada 1982, Film "The Gene Hunters", hidden graves/residential schools, Indian Affairs war room, Iroquois confederacy, Iroquois Indian Trust Fund, kahnistensera mohawk mothers, McGill University, Medical Services Canada & Quebec, MI5/CIA/CSIS/ PLAN GENOCIDE, MKULTRA, Mohawk language, Montreal Mohawk Land, PLANNED EXTINCTION PART 2 – FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT How Canada Plans to Continue to Live Off the Avails of Crime – It’s Obvious the Colonial Settlers Don’t Belong on turtle island, Pope pleadsd guilty genocide, Quebec Bill C96, Quebec Dept. of Infrastrluctures, Quebec Superior Court #500-17-120468-221, royal victoria hospital, tekanontak Mount Royal, two row justice v. united states world court by Kan1enkehaka, UNDRIP by Kan1enkehaka. Bookmark the permalink.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network