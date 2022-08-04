top
Poetry for Haiti Benefit
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 27
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorHaiti Action Committee
Emailaction.haiti [at] gmail.com
Phone5104837481
Location Details
A virtual program via zoom. Register at bit.ly/poetryforhaiti2022
Saturday, August 27th, 3 – 5 PM pacific time you are invited to a spectacular afternoon of poetry to benefit the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund with SF poet laureates devorah major and Tongo Eisen-Martin joined by Avotcja, Francisco Herrera, and Shanga Labossiere. This virtual program by Zoom will conclude with time for open mic. Suggested tax deductible donation $10 – $50, no one turned away for lack of funds. To register your attendance go to bit.ly/poetryforhaiti2022.

Since its inception in 2004, Haiti Emergency Relief Fund [HERF] has provided concrete aid to Haiti's democratic movement as the people fight to survive the brutal coup against their democratically elected President Jean Bertrand Aristide and rebuild shattered development projects. HERF supports the long-run development of human rights, sustainable agriculture and economic justice in Haiti.
For more event information: https://haitiemergencyrelief.org

