Professor Peter Mantello talks about the use of technology to spy on workers and increase exploitation through empathetic surveillance and bio metric technologies

The use of technology in the workplace with data surveillance, predictive policing, biometric technology and empathetic surveillance are being used to control and exploit the working class leading to stress and other health problems.Peter Mantello who is a professor at Ritsumeikan Asian Pacifica University in Japan has been studying these technologies in the workplace and is an expert in data surveillance and predictive policing. He has written a number of papers including Bosses Without A Heart and The machine that ate bad people: The ontopolitics of the precrime assemblage. He looks at Neo-Taylorism and post Fordism and the use of chips and algorithms for the control and management of labor in the workplace.This interview was done on 8/2/22.Additional media:The machine that ate bad people: The ontopolitics of the precrime assemblageThe Future Of Labor/Technology & Automation of Tech WorkersUBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven HillTechnology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon ValleyUber is forcing drivers in Seattle to listen to anti-union propagandaThe Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation With Canadian Lethridge Professor Anthony HallTechnology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon ValleyWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project