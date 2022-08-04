From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
Machine that Ate People: Tech, Spying Emotions, AI, Algorythms & Worker's Dystopia
Professor Peter Mantello talks about the use of technology to spy on workers and increase exploitation through empathetic surveillance and bio metric technologies
The use of technology in the workplace with data surveillance, predictive policing, biometric technology and empathetic surveillance are being used to control and exploit the working class leading to stress and other health problems.
Peter Mantello who is a professor at Ritsumeikan Asian Pacifica University in Japan has been studying these technologies in the workplace and is an expert in data surveillance and predictive policing. He has written a number of papers including Bosses Without A Heart and The machine that ate bad people: The ontopolitics of the precrime assemblage. He looks at Neo-Taylorism and post Fordism and the use of chips and algorithms for the control and management of labor in the workplace.
This interview was done on 8/2/22.
Additional media:
The machine that ate bad people: The ontopolitics of the precrime assemblage
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2053951716682538
The Future Of Labor/Technology & Automation of Tech Workers
https://youtu.be/oTual7QeWZQ
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU
http://www.steven-hill.com
Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley
https://youtu.be/kU9i4oNQyvc
Uber is forcing drivers in Seattle to listen to anti-union propaganda
http://www.businessinsider.com/uber-forces-drivers-in-seattle-to-listen-to-anti-union-propaganda-2017-3
The Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation With Canadian Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall
https://youtu.be/fae_dVbyrGg
Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley
https://youtu.be/kU9i4oNQyvc
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
