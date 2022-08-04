top
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
Machine that Ate People: Tech, Spying Emotions, AI, Algorythms & Worker's Dystopia
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Aug 4th, 2022 3:58 PM
Professor Peter Mantello talks about the use of technology to spy on workers and increase exploitation through empathetic surveillance and bio metric technologies
sm_tech_tatoo_in_mission_district.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
The use of technology in the workplace with data surveillance, predictive policing, biometric technology and empathetic surveillance are being used to control and exploit the working class leading to stress and other health problems.

Peter Mantello who is a professor at Ritsumeikan Asian Pacifica University in Japan has been studying these technologies in the workplace and is an expert in data surveillance and predictive policing. He has written a number of papers including Bosses Without A Heart and The machine that ate bad people: The ontopolitics of the precrime assemblage. He looks at Neo-Taylorism and post Fordism and the use of chips and algorithms for the control and management of labor in the workplace.

This interview was done on 8/2/22.

Additional media:
The machine that ate bad people: The ontopolitics of the precrime assemblage
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2053951716682538

The Future Of Labor/Technology & Automation of Tech Workers
https://youtu.be/oTual7QeWZQ

UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU
http://www.steven-hill.com

Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley
https://youtu.be/kU9i4oNQyvc

Uber is forcing drivers in Seattle to listen to anti-union propaganda
http://www.businessinsider.com/uber-forces-drivers-in-seattle-to-listen-to-anti-union-propaganda-2017-3

The Internet, Facebook, Defamation & Retaliation With Canadian Lethridge Professor Anthony Hall
https://youtu.be/fae_dVbyrGg

Technology, Workers and Silicon Valley-Frontline Views From Silicon Valley
https://youtu.be/kU9i4oNQyvc

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/LhNErdP4mws
§Tech Outsourcing
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Aug 4th, 2022 3:58 PM
sm_tech_outsource.jpg
original image (507x507)
Tech has helped escalate the outsourcing of jobs to "independent contractors" who have no rights and some of whom are on 24 hour schedules.
https://youtu.be/LhNErdP4mws
§Tech Dystopia
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Aug 4th, 2022 3:58 PM
sm_tech_dystopia_san_francisco_capitalist_tech_dystopia_.jpg
original image (1484x1113)
Tech Dystopia is what more and more workers face in the US and globally.
https://youtu.be/LhNErdP4mws
