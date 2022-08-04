The Berkeley City Manager has requested to allow the use of tear gas, smoke and pepper spray while the City Council goes on summer vacation, so the Berkeley City Council just called a Special Meeting for tonight (Thursday August 4), 8:15 PM.
The one agenda item is:
Discussion and possible action regarding the temporary suspension of the June 9, 2020 policy prohibiting the use of tear gas, smoke and pepper spray for the duration of the City Council recess.
*** Please call in and demand the council NOT allow this violent City Manager’s wish! ***
This is a transparent attack on the people power that tore down the fence at People’s Park. Please call in and express your thoughts to stop these attacks on people trying to stop the destruction of People’s Park by UC Berkeley.
The agenda info for tonight is here:
https://berkeleyca.gov/city-council-special-meeting-eagenda-august-4-2022 and here:
https://berkeleyca.gov/your-government/city-council/city-council-agendas
The Daily Cal has an article about what happened yesterday here: https://www.dailycal.org/2022/08/03/uc-berkeley-closes-peoples-park-in-early-morning-move-met-with-protest/
Photos which cover yesterday's events are here: https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/alert-to-save-peoples-park-fences-surveillance-lights-and-police-move-to-close-peoples-park-under-cover-of-darkness/
|Stop Use of Tear Gas (re: People's Park): Call the Berkeley City Council, 8:15 PM tonight
|Thursday August 04
|8:15 PM - 9:45 PM
|Protest
|Still outraged
Online Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89083608532
Teleconference: 1-669-900-9128 or 1-877-853-5257 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 890 8360 8532
For more event information: https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/call-in-to-...
