View events for the week of 8/4/2022
Stop Use of Tear Gas (re: People's Park): Call the Berkeley City Council, 8:15 PM tonight
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 04
Time 8:15 PM - 9:45 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStill outraged
Location Details
Online Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89083608532
Teleconference: 1-669-900-9128 or 1-877-853-5257 (toll free)
Meeting ID: 890 8360 8532
The Berkeley City Manager has requested to allow the use of tear gas, smoke and pepper spray while the City Council goes on summer vacation, so the Berkeley City Council just called a Special Meeting for tonight (Thursday August 4), 8:15 PM.

The one agenda item is:
Discussion and possible action regarding the temporary suspension of the June 9, 2020 policy prohibiting the use of tear gas, smoke and pepper spray for the duration of the City Council recess.

*** Please call in and demand the council NOT allow this violent City Manager’s wish! ***

This is a transparent attack on the people power that tore down the fence at People’s Park. Please call in and express your thoughts to stop these attacks on people trying to stop the destruction of People’s Park by UC Berkeley.

The agenda info for tonight is here:
https://berkeleyca.gov/city-council-special-meeting-eagenda-august-4-2022 and here:
https://berkeleyca.gov/your-government/city-council/city-council-agendas

The Daily Cal has an article about what happened yesterday here: https://www.dailycal.org/2022/08/03/uc-berkeley-closes-peoples-park-in-early-morning-move-met-with-protest/

Photos which cover yesterday's events are here: https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/alert-to-save-peoples-park-fences-surveillance-lights-and-police-move-to-close-peoples-park-under-cover-of-darkness/

For more event information: https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/call-in-to-...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 4th, 2022 10:13 AM
§No Police Chemical Weapons in People's Park
by none
Thursday Aug 4th, 2022 10:13 AM
Zoom only: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89083608532
more info at city calendar: http://www.berkeleyca.gov

Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguin and city manager Dee Williams-Ridley want city council to authorize the use of chemical weapons against People's Park protesters. They have called an emergency meeting for tonight. (Hippies and punks hugging trees is considered an emergency???)

Jesse and Dee have apparently forgotten what a disaster CS usage was in 2014, when entire neighborhoods were subjected to CS as the chemical cloud drifted on air currents.

These products are inhumane, harmful to human health (including to the health of the officers who use these products), and harmful to wildlife. They cannot be used in a controlled manner. Aside from the harm chemical agents can cause, the canisters used to distribute these products can cause fire and spit metal shrapnel.

If People's Park cannot be seized without ultra-violence, then perhaps the development project should be rethought and placed somewhere else.
It seems tonight's meeting has been cancelledStill outragedThursday Aug 4th, 2022 11:55 AM
