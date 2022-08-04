



Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following:

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-urge-israel-to-free-ahmad-manasra?link_id=0&can_id=918b09c97a91324f5f12e35bc85f32d9&source=email-alert-27-homes-road-in-palestinian-al-aqaba-at-risk-email-congress-now&email_referrer=email_1584797&email_subject=alert-heartbreaking-illegal-decision-contact-congress-now-to-free-ahmad



https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt



https://act.newmode.net/action/aroc/sf-library-censors-palestine



https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68



https://www.notechforapartheid.com/



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html



https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146



https://defundracism.org/



2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.



3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah

- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/

- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/



4) Read the following books:

- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian

- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha



5) Watch the following films:

- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at

- "The Price of Oslo"

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at



6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.Ways to help Palestinians:1) Sign the following:2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.3) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah4) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha5) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Aug 4th, 2022 7:41 AM