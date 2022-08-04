From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Leader of “Straight Pride” Rally in Modesto Embraces White Nationalism, Attacks Jews and LGBTQ+ Community noh8valley [at] protonmail.com)

by No H8 in the Valleyy

A white nationalist from the bay area is again calling for a 'Straight Pride' parade in Modesto. Please sand in solidarity with us against these fascists!