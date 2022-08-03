From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Winnecmucca Indian Colony Direct Action Report Back
Direct Action report back, in defense of the Winnemucca Indian Colony.
The Winnemucca Indian Colony, on Paiute and Shoshone land in so-called Winnemucca, Nevada, is under attack from self-appointed tribal chairperson Judy Rojo and her crooked council, none of whom even live on the colony or in Nevada. Judy is not recognized by the residents and elders of the Winnemucca Indian Colony. Although the colony was part of a forced removal project intended for "homeless Indians," Judy Rojo charges the residents rent and began demolishing their homes and forcefully evicting them in November of 2021. The 20 acres of land where the WIC residents live today was purchased in 1928 by the government from the Central Pacific Railway. Many of the elders have lived on this land for decades and are second generation residents. Judy Rojo and her contracted goon, Bob McNichols of REZBuilders, have demolished 8 structures and homes on the colony so far without the consent of the residents.
Judy Rojo has also stolen 320 acres that has 'legally' belonged to the Winnemucca Indian Colony since 1918 under colonial law. She is building homes and a tribal building, which has not been approved by the colony residents. On the 320, Judy built and is using the Water Canyon Dispensary to steal and launder millions of dollars from WIC residents. The dispensary is currently expanding to increase their profits. This is a land grab. The identity of the non-native dispensary owner collaborating with Judy to launder money is unknown.
In April of 2022, machines were destroyed and two buildings, the tribal building on the 320 acres, and a deceased elder's home that Judy seized to turn into a Bureau of Indian Affairs office, burned down, totaling approximately 1.3 million dollars in damages.
Under Judy Rojo, these development projects on the 320 will not benefit the colony residents. The BIA police have been terrorizing, arresting, and physically assaulting elders, residents, and invited protectors since November 2021 when demolition began and before. One officer, Charlie Etheredge, even murdered someone on the Fort McDermitt reservation and gave an invited protector a black eye. Since REZBuilders put up a barbed wire fence around the entire colony, with contracted BIA patrolling as prison guards, reporting to Judy and Bob and referring to them as their bosses, the colony has functionally been a prisoners-of-war camp. Because of the blockade, the residents have often been unable to receive the care and mutual aid they need, including house repairs, medical support, and food donations. Even residents' families have been barred from entering the colony. BIA arrested elders whose homes have been demolished for trying to return. Currently the elders are being coerced into attending virtual fake hearings in a false court made by Judy and her council.
In response to this violence, the suppliers of Judy's 320 building projects were targeted. On 7/7/22 Western Nevada Supply Company headquarters in Sparks, NV was vandalized. Multiple project trailers in a supply yard had electrical wires cut, tail lights removed, and messages of: "end contracts with Judy Rojo", and "stop colonizing Winnemucca" spray-painted in black and red. On 7/8, a similar action occurred against Western Nevada Supply Company in Winnemucca. Bike locks were used around entrances/gates, the door locks filled with super glue, windows were blacked out and a message of "End contracts with Judy Rojo," was spray-painted. On 7/9, Arnold Machinery in Elko, NV, who supplies some of the heavy equipment to Judy, was vandalized. Windows were blacked out and a message of "End contracts with Judy Rojo," was spray-painted. Arnold Machinery is likely not the only company supplying heavy equipment to Judy. Attempts were made to smash windows at both Western Nevada Supply Company targets, but be warned, the glass proved to be thick.
Here is a non-exhaustive list of targets carrying out colonization and genocide in so-called Winnemucca, Nevada. If any of the people and companies listed below do not want to be targeted, they can stop colonizing Paiute and Shoshone land.
Judy Rojo
12717 Kumquat Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Other Council (incomplete)
Misty Morning Dawn Rojo-Alvarez
9845 3rd Ave, Hesperia, CA, 92345-3154
Shannon Evans
Merlene Magiera
Eric Magiera
Judy's legal team (incomplete)
Norberto John Cisneros
1367 Panini Dr, Henderson, NV, 89052-3180
Treva Jean Hearne
8140 W 54th Pl, Arvada, CO, 80002-3514
Bob McNichols/REZBuilders
BobMcNichols [at] Rezbuilders.com
2175 Seneca Street, Kingman, AZ 86401
Water Canyon Dispensary
1985 Hanson st.
Winnemucca, Nevada
Bureau of Indian Affairs offices (incomplete/Nevada only)
311 E Washington St, Carson City, NV, 89701-4065
2719-4 Argent Ave, Elko, NV, 89801
Winnemucca Tribal Council office
595 Humboldt Street, Reno, NV, 89509-1603 (listed on BIA website)
433 West Plum Ln, Reno, NV, 89509 (listed on WIC website)
BIA Officer: Charles David Etheredge
6203 Forest Grove Dr, Fredericksberg, VA 22407-6378
Western Nevada Supply Company (for full list of addresses visit website)
950 South Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431
5445 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV, 89701
1225 Water Street, Elko, NV, 89801
3245 West Potato Rd, Winnemucca, NV 89445
2141 James Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
10990 Industrial Way, Truckee, CA, 96161
Michael White, WNSC Winnemucca branch manager
personal email: philomath101 [at] gmail.com
WNSC email: mwhite [at] goblueteam.com
Arnold Machinery (incomplete, multiple locations)
4550 E Idaho St, Elko, NV 89801
