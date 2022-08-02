top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Police State & Prisons
US acted as self-appointed Judge & Executioner in murder of al Qaeda chief
by DLi
Tuesday Aug 2nd, 2022 5:16 PM
In the latest drone killing of alleged al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US government acted as a self-appointed Judge and Executioner, without ever presenting any evidence to any international judicial body.
In the same manner as the T-rump administration's unilateral assassination of top Iranian general Soleimani 2 years ago, the Biden administration once again acted as an international outlaw by using a drone strike to murder alleged al Qaeda chief A. al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend. As usual, there was no effort to present any evidence whatsoever, to any international judicial court, nor was there any attempt to negotiate with the Afghan government to extradite al-Zawahiri to a neutral nation to await a public trial. Uncle Sam simply reverted to the law of the jungle, "we wield an Iron Fist, to convict and execute anyone whom we deem to be our enemy."

Where are the outcries by Western jurists, civil rights defenders and human rights advocates? If this "normalization" of unilateral killing is accepted worldwide, the day won't be far off when any extremist dissident group would launch drone or missile attacks on Western political leaders as well, claiming similar justification. Whatever happened to the so-called Rule of Law in settling international difference?
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code