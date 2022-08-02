US acted as self-appointed Judge & Executioner in murder of al Qaeda chief by DLi



In the latest drone killing of alleged al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US government acted as a self-appointed Judge and Executioner, without ever presenting any evidence to any international judicial body.

In the same manner as the T-rump administration's unilateral assassination of top Iranian general Soleimani 2 years ago, the Biden administration once again acted as an international outlaw by using a drone strike to murder alleged al Qaeda chief A. al-Zawahiri in Kabul over the weekend. As usual, there was no effort to present any evidence whatsoever, to any international judicial court, nor was there any attempt to negotiate with the Afghan government to extradite al-Zawahiri to a neutral nation to await a public trial. Uncle Sam simply reverted to the law of the jungle, "we wield an Iron Fist, to convict and execute anyone whom we deem to be our enemy."



Where are the outcries by Western jurists, civil rights defenders and human rights advocates? If this "normalization" of unilateral killing is accepted worldwide, the day won't be far off when any extremist dissident group would launch drone or missile attacks on Western political leaders as well, claiming similar justification. Whatever happened to the so-called Rule of Law in settling international difference?