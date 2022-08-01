top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 8/2/2022
Stop the SCPD Sweeps! Stop Lying About Available Shelter! Services Not Threats!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday August 02
Time 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRobert Norse
Emailrnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
Phone831-423-4833
Location Details
Community Room, Santa Cruz Police Station Laurel and Center Streets.
Police have begun incremental removal of tent-homes in and around the Benchlands. This seems in line with City Manager Matt Huffaker's threat/promise to "demobilize" (i.e. remove) the Benchlands by summer's end. See City Manager's Report at https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/home/showpublisheddocument/90079/637927271298530000

Trash pick-up's, and porta-potty cleaning, providing water for drinking and keeping clean, addressing the rodent problem, and dealing with overcrowding have been pointedly ignored.

HUFF has received repeated complaints.

Hear one resident describe the destruction of his tent and property on July 28th at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/1%20FRSC%207-28-22.mp3 (1 hour and 5 minutes into the file)

Continued description:
https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/1%20FRSC%207-31-22.mp3 (15 minutes and 40 second into the audio file)

The SCPD is celebrating National Night Out with a free community open house from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday August 2nd at 155 Center St.

Police are reportedly offering: Tours of the station, police dog and motorcycle "demonstrations", how to volunteer, preventing "crime", and refreshments and giveaways.

HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) will be proposing: (1) Shifting funding from police sweeps to assisting unhoused folks with tents, fresh water, shower facilities, decent bathrooms, more space, and other essential amenities to support Benchlands residents and other encampments.
(2) Adhering to the Martin v. Boise decision and the COVID shelter-in-place guidelines--so that no one will be threatened with removal from the Benchlands unless more suitable places are actually available--clearly not the case at the present time.
(3) Oversight and action to end racial, economic, and class profiling in police enforcement--particularly as it applies to disadvantaged minorities and unhoused folks.
(4) Other real reforms demanded of other police departments, but ignored by the City Council involving transparency, accountability, and less lethal and violent ways of dealing with community problems.
For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Aug 1st, 2022 8:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code