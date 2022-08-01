We are thrilled to present "Afro-Colombian Rhythms" and "The Origins of Cumbia", two workshops that go deep into the history, meanings, sounds, and variations of some of the most prominent Afro-Colombian musical traditions!



This is a unique opportunity to learn directly from Colombian musicians who have dedicated their lives to honor, practice and preserve these rhythms that have traveled the Americas since the 17th Century and that influence so many different cultures to this day. Learn more about the amazing instructors at bit.ly/afrocolombian.



🔸 Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

🔸 "Afro-Colombian Rhythms" 6:30 - 7:30pm PST

🔸 "The Origins of Cumbia" 8:00 - 9:00pm PST

🔸 In person at La Peña: 3105 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705

🔸 One workshop: $30 | Both workshops: $50



Register now at bit.ly/afrocolombian

For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afro-colombia...

