Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Filling a Vacancy on the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Slate
The Berkeley Rent Board Convention seeks candidates by THIS THURSDAY, August 4 to fill a vacancy on the 2022 Progressive, Pro-Tenant Berkeley Rent Board Slate
----- Notice of Vacancy -----
This weekend (July 30 and 31), the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Planning Committee held a series of meetings in which the Planning Committee unanimously voted to remove Della Moran from the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Slate and remove her endorsement, as well as begin the process of selecting a new candidate to fill the vacant spot on the slate.
The Convention Planning Committee did not come to this decision lightly. After voting in the 2022 Convention concluded, the Convention Planning Committee was informed that Ms. Moran might no longer live in Berkeley.
After repeated attempts to reach Ms. Moran, the Convention Planning Committee voted to reach out to her one last time to request proof of her Berkeley residency. (In order to run for or hold public office in Berkeley, an individual must live in Berkeley.) Ms. Moran responded by stating that she had documentation, but refused to provide the Committee any documentation, or even an address.
Due to Ms. Moran’s refusal to provide the Convention Planning Committee with the requested documentation, the Committee had no choice but to unanimously vote to remove Ms. Moran from the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Slate and rescind her endorsement. This decision allows the Committee to invite new candidates to apply for a position on the progressive, pro-tenant slate.
----- Process of Slating a New Candidate -----
Due to the rapidly approaching filing deadline (Friday, August 12), the Rent Board Convention Planning Committee will meet this Saturday, August 6 to interview prospective candidates and vote to slate the new candidate. Anyone interested in applying must:
1) Immediately email berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com to coordinate both an interview and the logistics of filing in time (this will likely include visiting the City Clerk’s Office in-person before the weekend to pick up paperwork as a prospective candidate; an appointment will likely be required by calling 510-981-6900.)
2) Fill out the application form at https://bit.ly/2022VacancyApplication by THIS THURSDAY, August 4 at 11:59PM.
3) Attend an interview this Saturday, August 6 (exact time TBA)
4) Be prepared to finish physically filing with the Clerk’s Office all necessary paperwork to run for office by Friday, August 12. (An appointment will likely be required by calling 510-981-6900.)
----- About the Berkeley Rent Board Convention -----
Every election year since 1994, the Rent Board Convention selects the progressive, pro-tenant slate for the open seats on the Berkeley Rent Board. The 2022 Convention was sponsored by the Berkeley Tenants Union, Friends of Adeline, the East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, the Young Democratic Socialists of America – UC Berkeley, Our Revolution East Bay, Healthy Black Families, Berkeley Citizens Action, the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, the Gray Panthers, the Green Party, SEIU 1021, the Center for Independent Living, and the new Berkeley Progressive Alliance.
The current members of the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Slate are Negeene Mosaed, Soli Alpert, Ida Martinac, and Vanessa Danielle Marrero. (Candidates are listed in random order.)
For more information about the Berkeley Rent Board Convention and the 2022 Rent Board Slate, please email berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com.
