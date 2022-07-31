Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #136. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



* Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Discussion forum for your article ideas

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot



Everyone is welcome.

Issue #136 is due out Fall 2022

Deadline for Issue #136 is September 24, 2022



This is an in-person meeting. Masks are optional.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 31st, 2022 8:06 PM