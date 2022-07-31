top
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 8/1/2022
Promoting socio-economic reciprocity throughout fall election campaigns
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday August 01
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
ZOOM:
https://zoom.us/j/92884047862?pwd=RTFBcVRYNHFoQWN1cmY1aG5vcllLZz09
If you or someone you know (or someone you support) is running for elected office this fall, and race domination or housing or wages or the environment is a significant aspect of the campaign, you're welcome to attend an on-line teach-in on the philosophy and practical effects of a land value tax as a way of advancing economic reciprocity and an end of domination politics.

Economic reciprocity means relationships in which earnings from the production of goods and services are exchanged for goods and services. This is in contrast with circumstances where earnings from the production of goods and services are exchanged for access to nature, including urban locations.

A land value tax socializes the entirety of location values, which abolishes private gain from mere ownership of the material universe, including urban locations.

Abolishing private gain from mere ownership of location means
1)no private party gains from other parties' desire to use the earth;
2)all economic relationships are necessarily reciprocal, meaning produced economic value is exchanged for produced economic value;
3)the location value of real estate is no longer privatized or a matter of financial debt;
4)much, much more that will be detailed in this in-service
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 31st, 2022 5:43 PM
