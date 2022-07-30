The rank and file at the 2022 UAW Constitutional Convention were able to challenge the UAW Administration Caucus which has been enveloped in a massive corruption scandal. They were able to push for $500 a week with a successful vote on the third day of the convention and the next day the bureaucracy overturned it. There will also be elections in October with 4 candidates.

Anger about the two tier concessin contracts and systemic corruption by the UAW leadership led to the delegates upsetting the agenda of the ruling Administration Caucus at the 2022 UAW convention in Detroit. Former UAW 909 president Frank Hammer talks about the growing anger in the UAW and how that changed the convention dynamics where the Administration Caucus lost control of the convention.This coming October will be the election of new officers and for the first time there will be four other candidates running in the election for president and other candidates opposing the Administration caucus. He reports on a UAW delegate from the CASE strike which has been going on since May making a motion to raise the strike pay to $500 a week which passed and then the Administration Caucus the next day overturning the passage of the strike pay increase. He also discusses the two tiers and concession bargaining, the failure to organize in the South and the refusal of the UAW leadership to invite the Mexican GM workers who have won a historic election at the Silao plant with 8,000 workers. He also talks about the fight of Colombian GM injured workers who have been having an encampment outside the US Embassy in Bogota for 11 years and the silence of the AFL-CIO US government funded Solidarity Center from reporting on their struggle. He also discusses the issue of the Solidarity Center receiving $75 million for it's operations from the National Endowment for Democracy. He reports on a recent book El Golpe, The US Labor, The CIA and The Coup At Ford Mexico by Rob Mckenzie. The book exposed the AFL-CIO collusion with the. CIA in organizing thugs to attack the Ford plant near Mexcio City to remove a militant union caucus. The US funded thugs supported by the AFL-CIO injured workers and murdered one of the auto workers.This interview was done on 7/30/22.