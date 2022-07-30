From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rank & File Threaten UAW Bureaucracy's Agenda At 2022 Convention: Report By Frank Hammer
The rank and file at the 2022 UAW Constitutional Convention were able to challenge the UAW Administration Caucus which has been enveloped in a massive corruption scandal. They were able to push for $500 a week with a successful vote on the third day of the convention and the next day the bureaucracy overturned it. There will also be elections in October with 4 candidates.
Anger about the two tier concessin contracts and systemic corruption by the UAW leadership led to the delegates upsetting the agenda of the ruling Administration Caucus at the 2022 UAW convention in Detroit. Former UAW 909 president Frank Hammer talks about the growing anger in the UAW and how that changed the convention dynamics where the Administration Caucus lost control of the convention.
This coming October will be the election of new officers and for the first time there will be four other candidates running in the election for president and other candidates opposing the Administration caucus. He reports on a UAW delegate from the CASE strike which has been going on since May making a motion to raise the strike pay to $500 a week which passed and then the Administration Caucus the next day overturning the passage of the strike pay increase. He also discusses the two tiers and concession bargaining, the failure to organize in the South and the refusal of the UAW leadership to invite the Mexican GM workers who have won a historic election at the Silao plant with 8,000 workers. He also talks about the fight of Colombian GM injured workers who have been having an encampment outside the US Embassy in Bogota for 11 years and the silence of the AFL-CIO US government funded Solidarity Center from reporting on their struggle. He also discusses the issue of the Solidarity Center receiving $75 million for it's operations from the National Endowment for Democracy. He reports on a recent book El Golpe, The US Labor, The CIA and The Coup At Ford Mexico by Rob Mckenzie. The book exposed the AFL-CIO collusion with the. CIA in organizing thugs to attack the Ford plant near Mexcio City to remove a militant union caucus. The US funded thugs supported by the AFL-CIO injured workers and murdered one of the auto workers.
This interview was done on 7/30/22.
Additional Media:
WW 3-7-20 UAW Michigan Workers On Elections, Coronavirus, GM Strike, Democracy & Internationalism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-3-7-20-uaw-michigan-workers-on-elections-coronavirus-gm-strike-democracy-internationalism
WW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn Crawford
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-9-10-19-uaw-gm-contract-fight-with-frank-hammer-shawn-crawford
With Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4n9vQZEza0
FBI raids two UAW presidents' homes as part of nationwide sweep in corruption probe
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2019/08/28/uaw-president-gary-jones-fbi-raid/2140270001/
The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of Corruption
https://socialistproject.ca/2019/09/uaw-and-big-three-automakers/
The Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank Hammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdvwrEPwW_I&t=1s
Toyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest Closure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muoHS1sABqc&t=2s
UAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsyj4tsnB4M
AFL-CIO International Operations in Mexico - Old Wine in a New Bottle? By UAW 909 Past President Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/UqHGFJyBghg
"He Who Pays The Piper Calls The Tune" AFL-CIO AIFLD In El Salvador by Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/DeeweDdUK2M
Assassinations, The AFL-CIO, AIFLD, Solidarity Center & NED With Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/4w-24vu7Jro
The AFL-CIO, NED & US Labor Imperialism With Kim Scipes
https://youtu.be/u-n1Neu5qwM
Kim Scipes on The AFL-CIO's Secret War against Developing Country Workers:
Solidarity or Sabotage
https://youtu.be/WzUsLrlie_Q
The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt
Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf
“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/
To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist Past
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22245/left-wing-union-afl-cio-imperialism
For more information:
LEPAIO
https://aflcio-int.education
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
