The legality of DACA is being challenged in federal court and will almost certainly be appealed to the Supreme Court. If DACA is repealed, over 800,000 undocumented immigrants will be at risk for deportation. Thousands will lose their jobs and be separated from their families. Don’t let the Supreme Court carry out this attack on immigrants!



Defend DACA! Join us in the streets to fight for immigrant rights!

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 30th, 2022 5:01 PM