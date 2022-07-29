top
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers
Voices From Uvalde, Mooney Cult Murder Connection To JPN Abe's Murder & Rev Poets Brigade
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
WorkWeek covers Voices From Uvalde , The Mooney Cult Murder Connection To Japan PM Abe & Poetry From The Revolutionary Poets Brigade
sm_abe_protested_by_doro-chiba_in_japan.jpg
original image (900x506)
Voices From Uvalde , The Mooney Cult Murder Connection To Japan PM Abe & Poetry From The Revolutionary Poets Brigade

WorkWeek hears some voices of from the parents and family members of Uvalde Robb Elementary School. This was from a rally on July 10, 2022. Also WorkWeek interviews Alexis Dudden who is a historian and professor of Japanese history at University of Connecticut discusses the role of former prime minister Shinzo Abe and his relationship to the Unification church or Moonies.

She also talks about the Moonies and their embedding into the Liberal Democratic Party by offering free labor and organizing events for the LDP. The LDP's founder was Kishi who was Abe's grandfather and a Class 1 war criminal. The US and CIA despite the fact that Kishi was a war criminal helped helped fund and support the LDP and Kishi.

WorkWeek On 7-28-22 Poetry From The Revolutionary Poets Brigade
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7-28-22-poetry-from-the-revolutionary-poets-brigade

During the 2022 LaborFest.net commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike and West Coast maritime strike the Revolutionary Poets Brigade performed working class poetry.

WorkWeek
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Revolutionary Poets Brigade.jpeg
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§The Anti-Communist Religious Cult Moonies Have Become Embedded In LDP
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
sm_abe_cult_.jpg
original image (1024x568)
The anti-communist rightwing religious cult Moonies has embedded itself into the LDP with the support of former Class A war criminal Kishi Nobusuke who was the grandfather of Shinzo Abe. They have engaged in looting their members through their brainwashing techniques and then sending their female members to Korea to marry Korean men.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§Revolutionary Poets Brigade Performed As Part Of LaborFest
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
revolutionary_poets_brigade.jpeg
The San Francisco based Revolutionary Poets Brigade organized a poetry event as part of LaborFest commemorating the San Francisco general strike and West Coast maritime strike.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§A Moonie Member & LDP Candidate Was Elected To Parliament
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
sm_img_7875.jpg
original image (3300x2240)
A Moonie member with the support of Abe was elected to parliament through the LDP. The role of Abe and his grandfather and war criminal Kishi were instrumental in collaborating with this cult for mutual interests.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§War Criminal Sasakawa Brought Kishi and Moon Together
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
sasakawa_war_crimes_pic.jpg
War criminal Sasakawa introduced war criminal Kishi to the moonies.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§Kishi Allowed Moonies To Take Over His House In Tokyo
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
sm_img_7877.jpg
original image (2279x3024)
LDP founder and war criminal Kishi allowed the Moonie Unification church to take over his home in Tokyo. The US government and CIA provided millions of dollars to Kishi to help found and organize the LDP which has ruled Japan nearly the entire post war period.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§Nobusuki Kishi with Japanese Ruler Hideki Tojo
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
sm_hideki_t__j___and_nobusuke_kishi_in_1943.jpg
original image (1024x730)
Nobushi Kishi ruled Northern Japan for the Japanese occupation government. He used mass slave labor in Japanese run factories which resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of workers. There was a mass turnover in the factories as a result of starvation and slave labor conditions. He was later supported by the US in their occupation of Japan.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
§Abe In Recruiting Video For Moonies
by WorkWeek
Friday Jul 29th, 2022 4:01 PM
sm_abe_moonie.jpg
original image (970x624)
Former prime minister Abe gave recruiting presentations on Moonie videos in Japan. His killer's mother who was a Moonie follower had given the families wealth to the Moonies which bankrupted his family and enraged him against Abe.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7...
