Voices From Uvalde , The Mooney Cult Murder Connection To Japan PM Abe & Poetry From The Revolutionary Poets BrigadeWorkWeek hears some voices of from the parents and family members of Uvalde Robb Elementary School. This was from a rally on July 10, 2022. Also WorkWeek interviews Alexis Dudden who is a historian and professor of Japanese history at University of Connecticut discusses the role of former prime minister Shinzo Abe and his relationship to the Unification church or Moonies.She also talks about the Moonies and their embedding into the Liberal Democratic Party by offering free labor and organizing events for the LDP. The LDP's founder was Kishi who was Abe's grandfather and a Class 1 war criminal. The US and CIA despite the fact that Kishi was a war criminal helped helped fund and support the LDP and Kishi.WorkWeek On 7-28-22 Poetry From The Revolutionary Poets BrigadeDuring the 2022 LaborFest.net commemoration of the San Francisco 1934 general strike and West Coast maritime strike the Revolutionary Poets Brigade performed working class poetry.WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrongRevolutionary Poets Brigade.jpeg