2022 CA Fed Meeting, Internationalism, Fascism & A Workers Party With LA Roofers Local 36
Cliff Smith, the business manager of Roofers Local 36 in Los Angeles was a delegate to the 2022 California AFL-CIO convention and raised issues about fascism and internationalism at the convention. The leadership opposed a resolution calling for the prosecution of people who participated in the insurrection and attempted coup on January 6, 2020. He also discussed the issue of the formation of a workers party.
Cliff Smith, LA Roofers Local 36 business manager attended the 2022 California AFL-CIO convention as a delegate and his local raised issues about internationalism and the rise of fascism. He discusses the issues and the response of the leadership.
The Cal-Fed leadership opposed the resolutions his local submitted including one calling for the prosecution of people involved supporting and organizing the insurrection and attempted coup on January 6 at the US Capitol. He also discusses the role of the Democrats including Governor Gavin Newsom and the issue of a. workers party. Newsom has allowed Ca-OSHA to whither with less that 200 inspectors for California's 18 million workers in the middle of a pandemic. This issue of health and safety and the massive shortage of Cal-OSHA inspectors for California's workers did not come up at the convention and was not raised in any of the resolutions that were distributed to the delegates.
He also discussed the lack of democracy in the structure of the state federation where all the resolutions submitted to the convention were not distributed to all the delegates.
This interview was done on 7/28/22
Additional media:
The Struggle In Labor, Unions & A Workers Party With Cliff Smith with Los Angeles Roofers Local 36
https://youtu.be/4Fju-LXXon8
https://calaborconvention.org/convention-resources/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
