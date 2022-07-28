From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The lure of unreason and The crisis profiteers
The essence of transhumanism is pathological. This ideology is carried by psychopaths and narcissists. Such people love only themselves, their infallibility and uniqueness. And this is reflected in their visions and goals, which they approach without any scruples. The others are only mass. Mass is despised by "the unique".
The lure of unreason
Global Economy
By Jörg Bibow
[This article published on 7/19/2022 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://makroskop.eu/25-2022/verlockung-der-unvernunft-widerstehen/.]
Inflation is close to the 10 percent mark - and there is pure panic. Pressure is mounting on central banks to finally pull the emergency brake. And Germany wants to go back to the debt brake. But a provoked recession is not helping anyone.
The Covid-19 pandemic has by no means been overcome and remains a daily threat to people and the economy for the time being. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is another serious blow to the global economy and Europeans' sense of security; apart from the acute threat to life and limb in the crisis region itself. Meanwhile, in the background, the crisis that should really be at the forefront of all human endeavors is smoldering unchecked: The climate catastrophe.
This acute triple challenge to humanity, which is once again rapidly driving up poverty, especially in poor countries, also threatens to further destabilize Western societies and democracies. The rich West had still not overcome the social and economic dislocations of its 2007-12 financial crises when the Covid-19 pandemic hit an only seemingly robust global economy in the spring of 2020. Initially, creative action was taken. Now there is a risk of falling back into old patterns.
Disappointed expectations, frustration, even anger and a sense of powerlessness describe the mood of many people in the West today. People are fed up and tired of the pandemic. The economy and everyday life are not proceeding with the usual lack of friction. Rather, ubiquitous disruptions and delays seem to be becoming the norm. Appeals to save energy are growing louder. Energy rationing could soon become a reality.
Of course, the German finance minister always worries first and foremost about budget deficits and public debt. Some things never change. But the life of prosperity and comfort to which people in the West thought they were entitled has been derailed. And in the confusion of critical voices, it is very difficult to find orientation and reason for confidence.
However, one striking development in recent months can be clearly identified for both America and Germany: The nimble rise in inflation since spring 2021 is increasingly crystallizing for many contemporaries as a fulcrum of private and public discontent with the current situation. According to current surveys, inflation seems to be climbing the nation's top worry rank. Politicians are supposed to deliver quick - but please painless - solutions to the challenges.
Not only should politicians finally deal with the pandemic, they should do so without compulsory vaccinations, masks or other restrictions on personal freedoms. Central banks should finally use their supposed wonder weapon, monetary policy, effectively to nip the acute inflation pandemic in the bud. The evolution of public opinion in America and Germany, whatever it may be inciting in this regard, does not bode well.
Indeed, under the growing pressure of public opinion, policymakers and central bankers are in danger of succumbing to the lure of irrationality.
If things turn out the way they are now, not only will the wonder weapons of monetary policy prove to be a myth and, thanks to once again disappointed expectations, frustration and resentment will find new nourishment. The instability and fragility of the West will almost certainly increase further. Only Russian dictator and warlord Vladimir Putin could rub his hands in glee, celebrating the proof of Russian greatness, because the West could not find the off-switch of its ownormachine.
The lessons of the financial crisis have fizzled out
Yet, for a time, it seemed that the West's economic policies had actually learned some important lessons from the financial crises of 2007-12 and the sluggish recovery in the aftermath.
The Federal Reserve, for example, had adapted its role as lender of last resort to changing conditions in the financial system during the acute crisis of 2007-9, developing new tools at the time to update its traditional discount window and more effectively address liquidity shortages in the financial system. Even more so, it experimented quickly and boldly in monetary policy, using unconventional means to ease general financing conditions.
The ECB, on the other hand, focused almost exclusively on stabilizing banking systems in the early years, but for a long time did far too little to stabilize macro policy and support public finances. It was not until 2014 that it developed the courage, in the face of persistent deflationary tendencies, to use unconventional monetary policy to ensure more appropriate and more even financing conditions in the euro area.
The fact that economic recovery has nevertheless been sluggish over the past decade was primarily the result of consistently failed fiscal policy. The failure of fiscal policy in Germany and the euro area was so blatantly, remotely and misguidedly driven by the "Stability and Growth Pact," the German "debt brake" and Schäuble's pipe dreams about supposedly virtuous "black zeros" that there are no serious economists today who would ignore this insight.
But America, too, was way off the mark. First, the fiscal packages of the crisis - the Bush stimulus in 2008 and the Obama stimulus in 2009-10 - were tailored far too small. Then, in 2011, America also prematurely switched to austerity. Extremely increased long-term unemployment, a previously unknown phenomenon for America that had been dubbed "Eurosclerosis" in Europe since the 1980s, was the result. Mass long-term unemployment was then a key enabler of Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" right-wing populism that continues to scourge the nation today.
Nevertheless, under the aggravated political conditions of the Trump era and with a Republican as Chairperson, the Federal Reserve completed a decisive reform of its monetary policy in 2019-2020. The worldview informed by mainstream concepts, such as the Phillips Curve and NAIRU, about the link between inflation and unemployment that had prevailed for decades was mothballed. For too many years, the Fed had "undershot" its inflation target. It had taken too many years for the labor market recovery to finally reach minorities at an increased rate after the financial crisis; something the Fed recognized as politically problematic in a public climate where stark inequality was finally becoming a policy issue.
The Fed therefore now wanted to assess the degree of full employment on the basis of a variety of indicators, and the headline unemployment rate as a conventional compass was accordingly devalued in its significance. The failure of the headline unemployment rate to rise over the past decade in the face of steadily declining inflation led the Fed to declare that it would only pursue its inflation target as a longer-term average, passively accepting temporary overshoots.
The experience of the period since the crisis was also echoed to some extent at the ECB. The ECB's review of its monetary policy strategy in 2020-2021 led to an explicitly symmetric formulation of its primary price stability objective. A symmetric interpretation of its mandate had gradually become the practice in the Mario Draghi era. Now, the Bundesbank's hallmark - its asymmetry in mindset and monetary policy practice, which recognized inflation as the only threat, while deflation, according to Bundesbank mythology, had never occurred - was finally publicly laid to rest.
This had been the background for the very swift and energetic reaction of the two central banks to the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in spring 2020. Lessons had been learned. One wanted to be prompt and constructive in addressing the challenges of the day.
More surprising was the equally constructive response of fiscal policy. In America, the Congress, which was actually hopelessly divided, was miraculously able to reach bipartisan agreement on a major fiscal program as early as March-April 2020. Other U.S. fiscal programs followed. Meanwhile, Germany forgot its pathologically notorious debt panic for about five minutes and agreed with its EU partner countries on a joint fiscal program of considerable size, financed by joint debt instruments and focused on investments in the future, which had previously been forgotten for decades in the blind mania for austerity. Solidarity-based financial support was even concentrated on particularly hard-hit partner countries such as Italy and Spain. Redistribution in favor of the "lazy" southern countries. It was almost impossible to believe what was happening at the time.
Even when inflation then rose noticeably after the economies reopened after the deep slump, people initially kept their nerve, recognizing that the causes of inflation could be explained on the supply side.
Now there is panic
But then everything turned out differently. The pandemic could not be effectively contained. New variants created new waves. The supply-side disruptions of the economies did not break, hardened in some cases. Then Vladimir Putin's fanaticism of Great Russian glory was added.
Today, inflation in America, Germany and the Eurozone is close to the 10 percent mark - and there is pure panic. Allegedly, the central banks are now primarily to blame for inflation. They have printed too much money. People are once again philosophizing about too much money. If only the central banks had had the foresight to raise interest rates a year ago, everything would be fine today. But now, please, raise interest rates in a rush. Because positive "real interest rates" are what the world needs today more than anything else - allegedly.
Public pressure on central banks to finally pull the emergency brake seems to drown out everything else. What's more, Germany wants to step on the tried-and-tested debt brake as quickly as possible and give the ECB another leg up in the process: as a German "Whatever It Takes" greeting to Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome, so to speak. Once again, they want to really let it rip.
The big end is thus in sight. But who really benefits from a provoked recession now? Would it help to defeat the pandemic? Would it help to make Russia see reason? Would it help avert the climate catastrophe? Would it reduce inequality and help the West achieve greater political and social stability?
Exactly the opposite is to be feared. In general, the lessons of the time since the financial crisis would be stomped on right away, relying instead on the "tried and true": long live neoliberalism. The main burden of a recession would then once again fall on the weakest members of society. They are supposed to make sacrifices because they are unable to find political solutions to the real challenges.
On both sides of the Atlantic, wage inflation has lagged well behind price inflation. The balance of power between capital and labor is far removed from the situation of the 1970s, the specter of a wage-price spiral surreal. It is not the already weak who must be additionally punished, but the rich and large corporations must finally be taxed appropriately and their power in business and politics effectively curbed. Unless the West really wants to dig its own grave.
Those who believe that the evil of neoliberalism has finally been overcome are gravely mistaken. The reactionary forces are fighting back. And they have Putin on their side. We seem incapable of resisting the lure of unreason.
Jörg Bibow has taught at Skidmore College in New York State since 2006, focusing on international finance, international trade, and European integration. He is a member of the Bretton Woods Committee in Washington, DC.
The Crisis Profiteers
The many upheavals of the recent past are playing into the hands of the Great Reset implementation.
By Peter Frey
[This article published on 7/27/2022 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.rubikon.news/artikel/die-krisenprofiteure.]
There is nothing new under the sun. Crises have always been seen as opportunities as well. This is acceptable when it comes to personal development. In some cases, however, only one thing continues to develop in the wake of dramatic upheavals: the fortunes and power of a few profiteers. We may conclude that the "Great Reset" is also only one variety of destructiveness, even if it is to be singled out in its monstrosity. Crises are necessary to bring a system of "creative destruction" into being, on the ruins of which self-appointed and, of course, completely detached world leaders think they can create a new world - in order to become immeasurably richer "on the side".
At the beginning I encourage the inclined reader to open himself to the following thought:
Many things that have been pushed forward on the political and economic level in recent years have not sprung from a reaction to any crises, but rather created the foundations to be able to purposefully bring about the crises in the first place.
This does not mean that all political leaders of the Western states are capable of recognizing these connections. Quite a number of these "elites" have been trained to do nothing more than perform the function of the pupils of the World Economic Forum in Davos (WEF), following its concepts. For this function they were thoroughly prepared for their political offices. Now they do not even come across as really intellectual or eloquent, but as highly incompetent and ideologized. The WEF is a network of the super-rich that has infiltrated dozens of governments with countless tentacles in order to exert its influence there.
The "Great Reset", the new beginning includes a "resetting of the global economy". It is a project of the WEF clique, prominently represented by transhumanist Klaus Schwab (1). Let us be under no illusions: The "Great Reset" is a war. The purpose of war in finance capitalism is to create potential through destruction. Creative destruction subsequently allows new profitable investments to be financed by private credit institutions.
The only creative aspect of destruction is how societies can become so destructive in the first place. This can succeed through a climate of fear, hysteria and mistrust, hatred and division. One can also spread the whole thing over many smaller wars (2). But the Olympus of the "sole world power", it is crumbling. The financial system based on debt and compound interest, to which the world's policeman owed his power in recent decades, is exhausted and on the verge of bankruptcy. The world is losing interest in the U.S. dollar, and the products it used to need the dollar to buy are now being produced elsewhere.
Therefore, the Great Reset project must be implemented now, not someday. We can see that quite a number of governments, represented by Davos goons, are playing into the hands of this disastrous project (3, 4). By their actions, they have created the necessary global crisis that triggered the whole thing - the PLandemic. The PLandemic dealt the first blow to the global economy. Global trade was severely disrupted, supply chains were disrupted, economic sectors were administratively paralyzed. But certain sectors and individuals are literally suffocating in their (monetary) wealth. Of all people, it is those who act as saviors in times of need.
At the WEF, on the subject of the "Great Reset", one can discover this saying:
"In every crisis, there is an opportunity" (3i).
All the more so if you have been able to increase your chances of success by tailoring the crisis to your needs. But the "Great Reset" is only a means to an end. The real end is a complete reorganization of societies, centralized by a holistic cabinet of psychopathic megalomaniacs and super-rich (5). On that also the money machine runs on more profitably than ever. The system is to be maintained at any price, but the price is paid by others. These people then quite aptly call this "stakeholder capitalism".
"This is our best chance to instigate stakeholder capitalism (...)"; in German: "Dies ist unsere beste Chance, Stakeholder-Kapitalismus einführen (...)" (3ii).
The reader may guess three times who is meant by the "stakeholders", the winners of the home-made crises and the "Great Reset" based on them. It is certainly not you or me.
Label fraud
You can say whatever you like about the basic method of capitalist management. What has hit the economy functioning on this basis in Germany (and not only it) to the core are the "Corona measures" imposed in the past two and a half years, allegedly directed against a new kind of virus, and now the sanctions on the energy market allegedly hitting Russia. "Allegedly" is important, because neither PLandemic measures have been aimed at reining in any virus. Nor do the sanctions hit Russia. And both are readily apparent to any observer not going through life with blinders on; how so?
First, the propagated goals were not even remotely achieved. Quite obviously, the political measures imposed are no good. Neither has the alleged virus been "eradicated" (which makes a mockery of common sense anyway), nor has Russia been brought to its knees with sanctions on the energy market. The challenge now, is to understand that these goals were propagated, but were not the purpose of the "measures" at all. This means that we are by no means dealing with idiocy if we are unable to see any sense in the concrete actions of political leaders. We ourselves must overcome our own thought patterns and look for the real reasons.
We are manipulated: We are supposed to analyze what the light of the media spotlight directs us to, but this blinds us to what is essential, what is therefore by no means invisible.
The method of looking for the beneficiaries and the aggrieved is a very useful one to lift the veil. There are many losers of the PLandemic and sanctions madness and on the other hand a well sorted list of profiteers. Moreover, it is worth taking a broader perspective from which to examine whether the two issues (PLandemic and the war against Russia) might not be related.
On the other hand, we must look at structures and mechanisms by means of which these crises were and are brought about. One of these is that of the innocent-sounding public-private partnership (PPP). The fact that PPP has become so popular has to do with constraints on the public purse. This allows us to look very deeply into the system in which we live. Public coffers are permanently tight by nature, but this is by no means a natural consequence of the system. It is often argued that this is due to the inability of state and local authorities to manage their finances "sensibly". This may be true in individual cases, but it takes the focus off the general problem - and that is not good at all.
Normal capitalism
It is underestimated that the man-made return logic of capitalism reaches its limits when it comes to people's existential needs. Fresh air, clean drinking water, decent housing with minimum standards of light, heating and hygiene are not negotiable. Nor can the provision of such social standards be made dependent on whether the effort required to achieve them is profitable or not. Profitable here, of course, means the monetary return on capital from an economic enterprise.
In the sense of functioning social communities, however, "profitable" is to be regarded differently and cannot really be measured in money. Both the effort required and the benefit to the individual and feedback to society are enriching. Certainly enriching on an empathic, connecting, cooperative level. Unfortunately, the capitalist system cannot truly price these aspects humanely. It is a system of mathematical rules. First and foremost, however, it is an ideology!
Ideologies have the ugly characteristic to subjugate everything and everybody. That of capitalism carries a perverting utilization logic in itself, which stops at nothing. Above all, this logic of exploitation is classified as desirable, without alternative, and fundamentally as having moral integrity.
It pretends to reflect THE essence of man. And so it cannot be surprising that ultimately every hurdle wants to be torn down that opposes the idea of capitalization - up to water, light and air.
Institutions of the public sector, which secure exactly such basic components for humane living conditions, are forced in the system of capitalist economy to cover these tasks monetarily. And when the money runs out, debts have to be incurred. Ultimately, debts are incurred with private banks, which charge interest for their "services". This in turn means that the debtor must "earn" the loan plus interest and compound interest.
The permanent pressure on the public sector to save (monetary) costs, forced by political actors, led to the public sector starting to sell off its "unprofitable" areas. Wastewater, drinking water (6), energy, telecommunications and, finally, health sector facilities (7 to 9) - all of these were sold off to private companies. As a rule, the quality of the corresponding services then deteriorated, while costs rose and with them the returns of investors.
PPP fraud model
Public-private partnership (PPP), however, goes one step further. The political influence of private actors leads to governments launching projects that sell themselves as having a necessary benefit for the general public. What they are not. They are launched business models that are largely financed by the public sector (through borrowing). The private actors, however, are responsible for skimming off the profits.
It is obvious that such a thing can only work if politicians and the mass media speak after the mouths of private investors. This is exactly why there are lobbyists who permanently try to influence politicians, and the greater the influence, the larger the projects line up, with the expectation of correspondingly large profit margins. In order to turn more to the topic drawn at the beginning, a prime example of PPP is the Gavi project. "The Vaccine Alliance" seeks global marketing opportunities for "vaccine products" from the world's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, which requires certain policy frameworks (10).
CEPI is another money-raising project to make states pay for profitable "vaccines" (11). Both Gavi and CEPI are closely linked to the two largest foundations investing in the pharmaceutical sector, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (12 to 16) and the Wellcome Trust (17 to 19). It is important to distinguish clearly here:
The Gates Foundation as well as the Wellcome Trust do not donate, but they invest (20)! They invest in projects from which they skim off fat profits, because they are closely connected with the pharmaceutical sector. The governments donate, because they get in return: Nothing!
This nothing must be concealed. What one does with an allegedly good purpose. The summoned danger is just as fraudulent as the miraculously in max speed developed solution. Danger and solution form a narrative, a screaming advertising label for a lucrative business project. From which one can also see nicely how closely advertising and propaganda are connected.
So we were allowed to experience advertising and propaganda when the gigantic marketing project of "new vaccines" against a very dangerous, "new virus" was launched. Whereby the deceived citizen got the marketing costs partly also still imposed. After all, he dutifully pays his compulsory contribution to the ARD advertising agency.
Governments and media drove the marketing for the mRNA sauce, in which they permanently pressed the fear button. At the same time, public money flowed into the corresponding research and the development of production capacities. To top it all off, the experimental brew is also bought with public funds (21). Free, fair competition between market participants (which exists only as an ideal anyway), a quasi "good" capitalism, cannot be recognized here with the best will in the world.
The so-called Corona measures have put countless small and medium-sized enterprises in a tight spot. Simply because their competitive conditions were drastically worsened from above. As the economy was dislocated, prices rose dramatically, and so did poverty (22). Within the strategic orientation of the "Great Reset," these effects are absolutely intentional, because this is also about a gigantic redistribution of wealth.
Some time ago, Sebastian Friebel summarized the official key points of the "Great Reset" as follows:
"1. expansion of "global governance" = shift of political power away from the nation state to supranational institutions (UN, EU, IMF, WHO, etc.)
2. expansion of "cooperation" between corporations and states = so-called "public-private cooperation" (i.e. official interference of corporations in legislation)
3. fourth industrial revolution = complete digitalization of all areas of life with everything that is technically possible (automation, drones, artificial intelligence, tracking, digital identities, facial recognition, etc.)" (23).
This is about a new world order in which power is transferred to supranational institutions backed by an elite layer of super-rich people with ties to multinational corporations, and taken away from nation-states in return. The claim to power is total and extends to all areas: the economy, social structures, culture, money, even the bodies and minds of people.
Work on this new world order has been going on for a long time - and is now increasingly being openly communicated to the outside world. The transhumanist ideology with the goal of a synthesized, controlled and top-down society is unmistakable. The wet dreams of the "Davos people" have existed for decades and have been pushing for their political realization for just as long (24, 25). And therefore still the means to the end, the "actually" already long ago no longer secret agendas of this aloof clique - again by Sebastian Friebel - are clearly named:
"4. flattening small and medium-sized businesses
5. flattening jobs through digitalization
6. destroy cash
7. expand censorship, flatten freedom of opinion
8. generally flatten everything and everyone politically, medially and economically who expresses doubts about the "good intentions" of the corporations" (23i).
After that, the future belongs to the obedient - and the obedient belong to their masters.
Transhumanism and "Great Reset"
Advertising and propaganda have now also put their stamp on the no less gigantic marketing project of "good weapons" to "save free, human rights Ukraine" against "the sinister tsar in the Kremlin" by using hundreds of billions of euros and dollars. Propaganda is emotion, often one of fear. Advertising is also emotion, but now that of solution, redemption and promises. Along with these go immoderately expanded sanctions against Russia. And again one wonders: who are the profiteers, who are the losers?
If one takes the alleged goals of the all-out war against Russia at face value and then follows the various summits of the EU, G7 and NATO, one believes to have landed in Absurdistan. The idiocy of the PLandemic has been smoothly carried over into the new crisis. But it is only the idiocy of the political clowns, the claqeurs, the incompetent and hopelessly dependent celebrities in the governments. The idiotic justifications together with the idiotic measures argued with it aim at the maintenance of hysteria and fears.
The goals actually pursued by a clique of indecently rich and power-hungry and arrogant elites, on the other hand, are decidedly rational, but unfortunately also pathological. Only in a climate of social hysteria, in which people lose the ground under their feet, can these pathological goals be realized. Only when people lose their hopes, their dignity, their self-respect, are they willing to mutate into functioning subjects in a smart, global corporate and elite dictatorship. How do you get something like that done?
Well, you take steps that deprive people step by step of their social, economic, cultural, even physical foundations. You take away their identity, disenfranchise and dumb them down. You keep them as infantile dependent beings in a permanent state of fears and stress.
This is the true essence of the narrative of "war against the novel virus" and it is also that of the narrative of "defending Ukraine against the Russian aggressor."
Both narratives are equally lies, as they cover up the underlying agenda, which is the same in principle. Once we have recognized this, we no longer wonder why our politicians say they need to sanction Russia. They hide it or are incapable of recognizing that they are sanctioning their own citizens.
On the battlefield in Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers are being burned ostensibly "for Western values." The (still) not so brutal method is used in the EU's shaping space. Citizens are supposed to freeze in order to bring Russia to its knees with sanctions. The alleged end is completely absurd, the means (freezing), however, could become reality in the near future. The caste of politicians, the betas (see below), are already preparing us for this.
The essence of transhumanism is pathological. This ideology is carried by psychopaths and narcissists. Such people love only themselves, their infallibility and uniqueness. And this is reflected in their visions and goals, which they approach without any scruples. The others are only mass. Mass is despised by "the unique". The mass must be led and the mass must be forced, if necessary, to its happiness.
As for the PLandemic, it has become more than clear: The caregivers are mass, the "vaccinated" as well as the "unvaccinated" are mass. The Corona believers, they too are just mass. They are the soldiers of the Corona war launched by humans, who are supposed to believe that they would be attacked by the virus, but just as the script wanted, they consider their fellow human beings as enemies.
Also the Ukrainian soldiers, in general the Ukrainian population are only maneuvering mass, fuel to be able to "creatively destroy" (26). The same applies to the well-oiled media. Yes, even the political celebrities of Western states are merely gammas for the elites, at most betas, but never alphas (a1). All of them merely serve as a means to an end. Where they do not serve, they are forgotten at best, destroyed at worst.
As the long time second most powerful man of the "Third Reich", Hermann Göring, said during his pre-trial detention in the Nuremberg war crimes trial :
"Well, of course, the people do not want war. (...) But after all, it is the leaders of a country who determine policy, and it is always easy to get the people to go along, whether it is a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, a parliament or a communist dictatorship. [] the people can always be made to follow the orders of the leaders with or without the right to vote. It is very simple. It is not necessary to do anything but to tell the people that they are being attacked and to accuse the pacifists of their lack of patriotism and to claim that they are putting the country in danger. This method works in every country" (27).
This transhumanist guild, closely networked with unscrupulous profiteers, wages war against all those who do not function as desired: against governments that do not function, but also against their own citizens, even against those who do function.
Everyone, really everyone, is to be drawn into these wars. The price for the intended "transformation" is not paid by "the unique". Which in turn means: submitting and functioning is not a solution. The problem is only exacerbated and the solution postponed into the future. For the "unique ones" it is never enough anyway.
One cannot repeat it often enough and at the latest the events of the last two years, happened under the flag of the PLandemie showed it nevertheless more than clearly: These people will not stop!
And so the war against Russia (a2), sold as "defense of arch-democratic Ukraine against the Russian aggressor" throws us back on ourselves just as the PLandemic, sold as "fight against the virus". Both conflicts were created also and primarily for us. So that we participate in them, get entangled in them and give fodder to the masterminds.
Thus the simple applies, which is above all in the everyday life with difficulty to convert, because it requires evenly somewhat more courage: To stop participating. The beautiful and challenging thing about this is that we have the opportunity every day anew to get out. To get out of the wars of a caste that does not represent our interests and whose wars are not ours.
I wish all people this courage. Please stay beautifully alert, dear readers.
Editorial Note: This post first appeared under the title "Crises and the 'Great Reset'" at Peds Views.
