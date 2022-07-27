Join us for a coalition rally at the SF Federal Building to protest the FBI’s repression of activists. We will have speakers from different organizations doing anti-oppression work, and they will share stories of government repression and how we can come together to support one another’s work.



Speakers will include:

- Susan Stryker, renowned professor, author, and theorist whose work focuses on gender

- Jason Woody, Development Director at Rich City Rides,

- Andrés Soto, Richmond community organizer,

- Paul Paz y Miño, Associate Director at Amazon Watch

- Doggtown Dro, Activated Anguished Artist, Anti-Colonial Acab Abolitionist and Agitator, and

- Wayne Hsiung, an animal rights activist with Direct Action Everywhere who is facing felony charges for investigations and rescues.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a long history of abusing its powers to surveil, infiltrate, and thwart progressive activist groups. The bureau has targeted civil rights and Black power groups, women’s rights groups, anti-war activists, environmental activists, animal rights activists and many others challenging an oppressive status quo.



From 1956 to 1971, as part of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Program, or COINTELPRO, federal agents partnered with state officials and police to eavesdrop on phone calls, create fake activist publications, infiltrate organizations, and fabricate evidence aimed at turning activists against each other.



Today, the FBI continues to monitor activist groups, including some of us hosting this protest, as we have seen from Freedom of Information Act requests and other sources. Instead of letting this repression hold us down, we must come together, expose the FBI’s abuse of power, and support one another as we work to overcome similar obstacles to a more just world for all.



WHERE: Phillip Burton Federal Building (450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102)

WHEN: Wednesday, August 10th, 3pm-5pm

WHAT: Rally to protest the FBI's repression of activists

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will involve standing for a couple of hours. Some chairs will be provided.



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

