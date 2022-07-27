From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hundreds of SEIU1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
Hundreds of SEIU 1021 San Francisco non-profit workers at he Tenderloin Housing Clinic went on strike for living wages. They do public work but are paid wages that keep them in poverty.
Hundreds of San Francisco SEIU 1021 San Francisco non-profit workers who work at the Tenderloin Housing Clinic run by London Breed supporter Randy Shaw. T went on strike on July 27, 2022 for living wages. They have been negotiating since last November.
The workers talked about the dangers with covid and the wages that make it impossible to have a decent life. They also reported that the low wages make the turnover very high which threatens the conditions of the residents who need services due to their own health conditions.
Although the City and County of San Francisco has provided wage increases workers said they are not getting the increases and they are doing the work of public workers but paid substandard wages.
