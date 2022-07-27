top
Hundreds of SEIU1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 5:24 PM
Hundreds of SEIU 1021 San Francisco non-profit workers at he Tenderloin Housing Clinic went on strike for living wages. They do public work but are paid wages that keep them in poverty.
sm_img_7988_1_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of San Francisco SEIU 1021 San Francisco non-profit workers who work at the Tenderloin Housing Clinic run by London Breed supporter Randy Shaw. T went on strike on July 27, 2022 for living wages. They have been negotiating since last November.

The workers talked about the dangers with covid and the wages that make it impossible to have a decent life. They also reported that the low wages make the turnover very high which threatens the conditions of the residents who need services due to their own health conditions.

Although the City and County of San Francisco has provided wage increases workers said they are not getting the increases and they are doing the work of public workers but paid substandard wages.

Additional media:
SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M
Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s
Racism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk
EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
§Workers Rallied at TLC Offices
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 5:24 PM
sm_img_8004_1_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic workers rallied
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
§Living Wages Now!
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 5:24 PM
sm_img_7985_1_1.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Workers marching for living wages.
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
§
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 5:24 PM
sm_img_7979_1_1.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
A speaker at the rally at the TLC offices.
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
§Picketing The TLC Headquarters
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 5:24 PM
sm_img_7983_1_1.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The picket in front of TLC headquarters run by Mayor London Breed's supporter Randy Shaw.
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
§SF Mayor Breed's Supporter Randy Shaw Won't Pay Workers A Living Wage
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 5:24 PM
shaw__randy_city_hall_1_1.jpg
London Breed's supporter Randy Shaw refuses to use the funds appropriated by CCSF to pay the workers living wages. These workers are doing public work but not paid public worker wages.
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
§Privatization of Public Services Has Led To Destruction of Services
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 5:24 PM
privatization_profits_1_1.jpeg
The privately run non-profit TLC takes tens of millions of public funds and is mistreating the workers and the residents who need decent services.
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0
