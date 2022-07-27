Human Agenda Roundtable presents
THE NEW CIVIL WAR
Who benefits from culture wars and how wedge issues are used to mobilize voters
Panelists:
Dr. William Armaline, Director - Human Rights Institute, SJSU
Rebeca Armendariz, Gilroy City Councilwoman
Rev. Jethroe Moore, Past President - NAACP of Silicon Valley
Moderator:
Bill James, Chair - Santa Clara County Democratic Party
Ban Abortion! vs. Right to Choose!
Gun Rights! vs. Community Safety!
Voter Fraud! vs. Voting Rights!
Build the Wall! vs. Citizenship for All!
Ban the Books! vs. Critical Race Theory!
Climate Hoax! vs. Green New Deal!
COVID Denial! vs. Mask Up!
End Gay Marriage! vs. LGBTQ+ Rights!
Blue Live Matter! vs. Black Lives Matter!
Free and open to the public
Free parking in rear, accessible from 21st Street
Wheelchair accessible
Sponsored by Human Agenda
|Date
|Saturday August 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|408-460-2999
|Location Details
|
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95116
|
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 12:46 PM
