THE NEW CIVIL WAR



Who benefits from culture wars and how wedge issues are used to mobilize voters



Panelists:

Dr. William Armaline, Director - Human Rights Institute, SJSU

Rebeca Armendariz, Gilroy City Councilwoman

Rev. Jethroe Moore, Past President - NAACP of Silicon Valley



Moderator:

Bill James, Chair - Santa Clara County Democratic Party



Ban Abortion! vs. Right to Choose!

Gun Rights! vs. Community Safety!

Voter Fraud! vs. Voting Rights!

Build the Wall! vs. Citizenship for All!

Ban the Books! vs. Critical Race Theory!

Climate Hoax! vs. Green New Deal!

COVID Denial! vs. Mask Up!

End Gay Marriage! vs. LGBTQ+ Rights!

Blue Live Matter! vs. Black Lives Matter!



Free and open to the public



Free parking in rear, accessible from 21st Street

Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by Human Agenda

