Date Saturday August 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
EmailhumanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
Phone408-460-2999
Location Details
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95116
Human Agenda Roundtable presents
THE NEW CIVIL WAR

Who benefits from culture wars and how wedge issues are used to mobilize voters

Panelists:
Dr. William Armaline, Director - Human Rights Institute, SJSU
Rebeca Armendariz, Gilroy City Councilwoman
Rev. Jethroe Moore, Past President - NAACP of Silicon Valley

Moderator:
Bill James, Chair - Santa Clara County Democratic Party

Ban Abortion! vs. Right to Choose!
Gun Rights! vs. Community Safety!
Voter Fraud! vs. Voting Rights!
Build the Wall! vs. Citizenship for All!
Ban the Books! vs. Critical Race Theory!
Climate Hoax! vs. Green New Deal!
COVID Denial! vs. Mask Up!
End Gay Marriage! vs. LGBTQ+ Rights!
Blue Live Matter! vs. Black Lives Matter!

Free and open to the public

Free parking in rear, accessible from 21st Street
Wheelchair accessible

Sponsored by Human Agenda
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 27th, 2022 12:46 PM
Download a PDF flyer here.
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
