Workers & Delegates Speak Out At 2022 CA Labor Federation Convention
Workers and delegates spoke out at the 2022 biennial convention of the California AFL-CIO
Workers and delegates at California AFL-CIO biennial convention spoke out about the serious issues they face including covid at the TSA and healthcare for nurses in California. Also two workers from Starbucks in Santa Cruz talked about their struggle to organize workers into a union.
One worker discussed the health and safety conditions in dialysis centers in California. She also talked about the health dangers and the failure of the California government to enforce health and safety regulations. There are less than 200 Cal-OSHA inspectors for the 18 million workers in California and this has not been an issue at the California AFL-CIO convention.
She also talked about Kaiser which she is a member of outsourcing this work to an unsafe contractor that has led to serious health concerns and the failure of oversight by local and state health officials.
These interviews were done on 7/16/22 in San Francisco.
