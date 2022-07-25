top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
CARB Scoping Plan Meeting and Climate Justice Rally!
Date Thursday July 28
Time 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
900 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94607-4808, United States
Join the Center for Biological Diversity, Indigenous Environmental Network, Food & Water Watch, and 350 Bay Area in Oakland, CA for an important meeting with state officials next week!

The California Air Resource Board is holding listening sessions as it considers how the state will deal with the climate crisis.
Come out and join the rally before the meeting and stay to share your voice and give public comment.

Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Location: Laney College | The Forum (Park in 7th Street Lot), 900 Fallon St, Oakland, CA 94607

Starting at 4:45 pm PT there will be a rally outside of the meeting to show Governor Newsom and CARB what real climate action looks like. Long timelines and industry scams won’t cut it. We need a fast and just transition off fossil fuels now!

We demand Newsom and CARB:
- Reach near zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 by cutting pollution at the source
- Legally required consultation with Indigenous Peoples and for free prior and informed consent with ability to consent or not before implementing policies
- End oil extraction by 2030 and no industry scams like carbon trading, biofuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage
- Rapidly phase out refineries - center frontline communities

For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2Igj5KfS7

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 25th, 2022 6:09 PM
