top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/4/2022
Juristac EIR Comment Writing Workshop
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 04
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorProtect Juristac
Location Details
Online event. Free registration:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7uuUIBwwQnqTaS6SNnryOg
Join us to learn more about the EIR (Environmental Impact Report) for the mining project that threatens Juristac, and how you can write your own effective comment letter challenging the proposed project and the adequacy of the EIR.

SPEAKERS

* Valentin Lopez—Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
* Tiffany Yap—Senior Scientist, Center for Biological Diversity
* Sara Clark—Partner and Attorney, Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger
* Alexii Sigona, Youth Organizer, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

This event features one hour of presentations followed by 30 minutes of Q&A.

There will be optional topic-based breakout groups at the end, for additional comment writing discussion/support.

Hosted by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

- - -

WHAT’S GOING ON?

Santa Clara County has opened a 60-day public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed mining project that ends on September 26. This is a crucially important opportunity for the public to challenge plans to desecrate Juristac.

Visit protectjuristac.org for more information about the comment period and how you can start reviewing the EIR or working on your own comment letter prior to this workshop (highly recommended!) During the public comment period, the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and supporters will be organizing events and action opportunities including a Rally for Juristac in San Jose in September. Learn more and check back periodically for updates at: https://protectjuristac.org

BACKGROUND

Juristac is the sacred ceremonial grounds of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, located near Gilroy in Santa Clara County. A San Diego-based investor group has applied to the County for permits to establish a 403-acre open pit sand and gravel mining operation that would devastate the hills and valleys of Juristac. These lands also provide important wildlife habitat and an essential landscape linkage for wildlife to move between mountain ranges.

Before the Santa Clara County Planning Commission can vote on whether to approve or deny the mining permit, California law requires that a comprehensive Environmental Impact Report be released to the public, with opportunity for public comment followed by the County's review and incorporation of substantive comments into the final EIR.
sm_protect_juristac_eir_comment_writing_workshop.jpg
original image (2048x1073)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3325164227...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 25th, 2022 2:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code