



SPEAKERS



* Valentin Lopez—Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

* Tiffany Yap—Senior Scientist, Center for Biological Diversity

* Sara Clark—Partner and Attorney, Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger

* Alexii Sigona, Youth Organizer, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band



This event features one hour of presentations followed by 30 minutes of Q&A.



There will be optional topic-based breakout groups at the end, for additional comment writing discussion/support.



Hosted by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band



- - -



WHAT’S GOING ON?



Santa Clara County has opened a 60-day public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed mining project that ends on September 26. This is a crucially important opportunity for the public to challenge plans to desecrate Juristac.



Visit protectjuristac.org for more information about the comment period and how you can start reviewing the EIR or working on your own comment letter prior to this workshop (highly recommended!) During the public comment period, the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and supporters will be organizing events and action opportunities including a Rally for Juristac in San Jose in September. Learn more and check back periodically for updates at:



BACKGROUND



Juristac is the sacred ceremonial grounds of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, located near Gilroy in Santa Clara County. A San Diego-based investor group has applied to the County for permits to establish a 403-acre open pit sand and gravel mining operation that would devastate the hills and valleys of Juristac. These lands also provide important wildlife habitat and an essential landscape linkage for wildlife to move between mountain ranges.



Before the Santa Clara County Planning Commission can vote on whether to approve or deny the mining permit, California law requires that a comprehensive Environmental Impact Report be released to the public, with opportunity for public comment followed by the County's review and incorporation of substantive comments into the final EIR. Join us to learn more about the EIR (Environmental Impact Report) for the mining project that threatens Juristac, and how you can write your own effective comment letter challenging the proposed project and the adequacy of the EIR.SPEAKERS* Valentin Lopez—Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band* Tiffany Yap—Senior Scientist, Center for Biological Diversity* Sara Clark—Partner and Attorney, Shute, Mihaly & Weinberger* Alexii Sigona, Youth Organizer, Amah Mutsun Tribal BandThis event features one hour of presentations followed by 30 minutes of Q&A.There will be optional topic-based breakout groups at the end, for additional comment writing discussion/support.Hosted by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band- - -WHAT’S GOING ON?Santa Clara County has opened a 60-day public comment period on the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed mining project that ends on September 26. This is a crucially important opportunity for the public to challenge plans to desecrate Juristac.Visit protectjuristac.org for more information about the comment period and how you can start reviewing the EIR or working on your own comment letter prior to this workshop (highly recommended!) During the public comment period, the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and supporters will be organizing events and action opportunities including a Rally for Juristac in San Jose in September. Learn more and check back periodically for updates at: https://protectjuristac.org BACKGROUNDJuristac is the sacred ceremonial grounds of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, located near Gilroy in Santa Clara County. A San Diego-based investor group has applied to the County for permits to establish a 403-acre open pit sand and gravel mining operation that would devastate the hills and valleys of Juristac. These lands also provide important wildlife habitat and an essential landscape linkage for wildlife to move between mountain ranges.Before the Santa Clara County Planning Commission can vote on whether to approve or deny the mining permit, California law requires that a comprehensive Environmental Impact Report be released to the public, with opportunity for public comment followed by the County's review and incorporation of substantive comments into the final EIR. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3325164227...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 25th, 2022 2:07 PM