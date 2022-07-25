AB 1655 - California Juneteenth Holiday Bill, "Official" vs. "Optional" by Khubaka, Michael Harris



The State of California Legislature is considering Assembly Bill 1655, amended several times, yet still "official" vs. "optional" is the salient consideration. Governor Newsom can help align California Law with Federal Law or sign a separate and unequal "California Grown" construct without consideration for our unique "California Journey from Slavery to Freedom." Nearly 2,000 United States Colored Troops served from California in the bloody and costly US Civil War. USCT were reportedly part of the margin for victory that helped preserve the Union, while ending "legal" slavery throughout America. Slavery in California, including people of African Descent who suffered and endured "previous condition of servitude" throughout the Great State of California is a part of our Golden Legacy in the Land of Califia.



SEC. 5. Section 6700

of the Government Code is amended to read:



6700. (a) The holidays in this state are:



(1) Every Sunday.

(2) January 1.

(3) The third Monday in January, known as “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.”

(4) February 12, known as “Lincoln Day.”

(5) The third Monday in February.

(6) March 31, known as “Cesar Chavez Day.”

(7) The last Monday in May.

(8) July 4.

(9) The first Monday in September.

(10) June 19, known as “Juneteenth.”

(11) September 9, known as “Admission Day.”

(12) The fourth Friday in September, known as “Native American Day.”

(13) The second Monday in October, known as “Columbus Day.”

(14) November 11, known as “Veterans Day.”

(15) December 25.

(16) Good Friday from noon until 3 p.m.

(17) (A) Every day appointed by the President or Governor for a public fast, thanksgiving, or holiday.

(B) Except for the Thursday in November appointed as Thanksgiving Day, this paragraph and paragraphs (3) and (6) shall not apply to a city, county, or district unless made applicable by charter, or by ordinance or resolution of the governing body thereof.

(b) If the provisions of this section are in conflict with the provisions of a memorandum of understanding reached pursuant to Chapter 12 (commencing with Section 3560) of Division 4 of Title 1, the memorandum of understanding shall be controlling without further legislative action, except that if those provisions of a memorandum of understanding require the expenditure of funds, the provisions shall not become effective unless approved by the Legislature in the annual Budget Act.