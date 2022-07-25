top
Related Categories: California | Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
STOMP to Make Sutter Health Reopen Therapy Pool--Rally
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
S.T.O.M.P. stands for Save The/Our Mickelson Pool. About 100 activists, many former pool users, gathered in front of the entrance to the Mickelson Therapy Pool in San Mateo on July 24. They demanded that Sutter Health reopen the facility that it shut down in March 2020.
sm_pool24kokneedrampjuly22_52-51.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
Photos by Dan Ryan, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

The $4 million Mickelson Center was originally financed entirely by community donations—including $1.5 million from the late philanthropist Mack E. Mickelson. Pool supporters also say that they know, because they are cemented into the south wall of the therapy pool facility, that some hundred or more private donations were given in exchange for names imprinted into the pool wall's tiles.

With a doctor's prescription community members were welcomed for a monthly fee to use the warm water therapy pool in Mickelson Center...for decades. That all ended with the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Sutter Health, with designs to razing the rehabilitation pool and building a greater revenue generating facility in its place, used the pandemic as a reason to close the pool.

Research shows that warm water therapy is vital to improvement in recovery from surgery, and treatment of arthritis and multiple other medical conditions. The Mickelson Therapy Pool was ADA compliant, one of few in the Bay Area, and the ONLY such center on the San Francisco Peninsula. It also served children with special needs.

On July 24, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa hosted a rally attended by about 100 people, emceed by the Raging Grannies, and featuring speakers including former pool users and other supporters. The San Mateo County Central Labor Council, Sequoia Healthcare District Board of Directors and the Peninsula Health Care District Board of Directors are amongst the many organizations advocating for a reopening of the pool. Many speakers, including Dr. Susan Stevens, gave testimony as to how crucial the therapy pool is.

City of Millbrae Vice-mayor Gina Papan said, "It's time to get the California Attorney General involved," to cheers from the crowd.
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§County Supervisor David Canepa hosted the rally...
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24djgranniesjuly22_20-19.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
...and held up water exercise equipment
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Save Our Pool
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24boroheadjuly22_33-32.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Lining the front of the center
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24frontdoorjuly22_14-13.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Before the rally, as people gathered, Sutter Security insisted that demonstrators stay OFF the property. Warm Water Wellness, Inc CEO Lindsay Raike cited Pruneyard Shopping Center v. Robins, a U.S. Supreme Court decision issued in 1980 which affirmed the decision of the California Supreme Court in a case that arose out of a free speech dispute between the Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell, California, and several local high school students.
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§"Get the California Attorney General Involved!"
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24ginapappanbwjuly22_40-39.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
Gina Papan, Millbrae Vice-mayor, called for state of California AG Rob Bonta to step in and make Sutter do the right thing
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Save Our Pool!
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24saveourpool_july22_10-9.jpg
original image (1583x2048)
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Return our money
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24return_money_july22_7-6.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
Public donations mean that the pool was meant for community use, argue the advocates for pool reopening
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§All along the ECR
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24_sidewalk_july22_8-7.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
ECR is short for the El Camino Real. The pool is located at 75 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Dr. Susan Stevens
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24drsusanstevensjuly22_29-28.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
Retired Sutter doctor and former pool user herself, Dr. Stevens spoke to the urgency of reopening the pool
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Former Pool Users Spoke
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24user_july22_26-25.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Interview with the press
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24interview_july22_9-8.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Rolling Up Their Sleeves
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24sosjuly22_25-24.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Ready to continue the two-year long battle to save the pool
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Mickelson Must Reopen
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24toyojinjuly22_31-30.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Leading Advocates
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24franklindsayjuly22_39-38.jpg
original image (1638x2048)
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Mickelson Center Sign
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24centerjuly22_45-44.jpg
Gathering
original image (2048x1365)
Gathering
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
§Just some of the many who demonstrated
by Save the Mickelson Pool Advocate
Monday Jul 25th, 2022 3:20 AM
sm_pool24group_july22_56-55.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
Posed for a photo
http://www.warmwaterwellness.org
Add Your Comments
