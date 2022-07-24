



SF Supervisors Full Board Meeting Tuesday, July 26, 2 PM, will vote on a Resolution to CMS: Stop the dangerous Laguna Honda Hospital resident transfers and fund Laguna Honda through 2022. We want every Supervisor to support this Resolution, so CMS takes it seriously. Read more on the situation and what to do at bit.ly/LHH-ACTIONEmail your supervisor, and send a copy to angela.calvillo [at] sfgov.org Testify at the Board Meeting, either in-person (Rm 250, City Hall) or by phone: 415-655-0001, Meeting ID 2498 478 9694 ##. *3 to raise your hand.The Resolution is Number 63 on the Agenda (“Urging United States Secretary Xavier Becerra and the Department of Health and Human Services to Suspend Requirement to Relocate and Transfer Patients from Laguna Honda Hospital”) Being scheduled as item 63 could mean it would come up late afternoon, or it could be moved up in the Agenda. Suggestion: Rather than sit glued to the phone, watch it at https://sfgovtv.org and phone in as our item comes up. For more event information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15zxYb5Rxb...

