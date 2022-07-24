top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 7/26/2022
Tell the SF Supervisors: Stop the Dangerous Transfers from Laguna Honda Hospital
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday July 26
Time 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Location Details
Rm 250 SF City Hall 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
SF Supervisors Full Board Meeting Tuesday, July 26, 2 PM, will vote on a Resolution to CMS: Stop the dangerous Laguna Honda Hospital resident transfers and fund Laguna Honda through 2022. We want every Supervisor to support this Resolution, so CMS takes it seriously. Read more on the situation and what to do at bit.ly/LHH-ACTION

Email your supervisor, and send a copy to angela.calvillo [at] sfgov.org

Testify at the Board Meeting, either in-person (Rm 250, City Hall) or by phone: 415-655-0001, Meeting ID 2498 478 9694 ##. *3 to raise your hand.

The Resolution is Number 63 on the Agenda (“Urging United States Secretary Xavier Becerra and the Department of Health and Human Services to Suspend Requirement to Relocate and Transfer Patients from Laguna Honda Hospital”) Being scheduled as item 63 could mean it would come up late afternoon, or it could be moved up in the Agenda. Suggestion: Rather than sit glued to the phone, watch it at https://sfgovtv.org and phone in as our item comes up.
2022-06-21-gp-program__saving_laguna_honda__pic_statue___building.jpg
For more event information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15zxYb5Rxb...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 24th, 2022 7:36 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code