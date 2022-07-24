top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
Privatization of The Port, Community Colleges & K-12 Education: SLAP Education Conference
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jul 24th, 2022 9:48 AM
The privatization of the Port of Oakland, the attack on the OEA, union busting in West Contra Costa School District, privatization of the Community college system, FCMAT and the destruction of public education was the focus of this Schools and Labor Against Privatization educational conference.
sm_img_7296.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Schools and Labor Against Privatization had an educational. conference on July 9th at ILWU Local 6. Speakers discussed the privatization attack on the Port of Oakland, the attack on OEA and public teachers and public schools through charters, the firing of union leaders at Adult Education in West Contra Costa School District and the role of FCMAT in pushing privatization and the closing of public schools and pushing privatization.

Speakers Included:
Janiero Baltrip, ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member
Michael Shane, OEA Member of Rep Council
Kristen Pursley, Adult Educators United VP
Ken Ryan, Adult Educators United President
Madeline Mueller, CCSF Music Department Chair & HEAT
Kitty Kelley Epstein, Education Professsor & KPFA Producer

Additional media:
Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conference Intros Part 1
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA

Connecting The Dots On Privatization of Community Colleges, Port & Public Services With Non-Profits
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I

SLAP
http://www.slapbayarea.org

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/OHRrDuvhi7w
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code