Privatization of The Port, Community Colleges & K-12 Education: SLAP Education Conference
The privatization of the Port of Oakland, the attack on the OEA, union busting in West Contra Costa School District, privatization of the Community college system, FCMAT and the destruction of public education was the focus of this Schools and Labor Against Privatization educational conference.
The Schools and Labor Against Privatization had an educational. conference on July 9th at ILWU Local 6. Speakers discussed the privatization attack on the Port of Oakland, the attack on OEA and public teachers and public schools through charters, the firing of union leaders at Adult Education in West Contra Costa School District and the role of FCMAT in pushing privatization and the closing of public schools and pushing privatization.
Speakers Included:
Janiero Baltrip, ILWU Local 10 Executive Board Member
Michael Shane, OEA Member of Rep Council
Kristen Pursley, Adult Educators United VP
Ken Ryan, Adult Educators United President
Madeline Mueller, CCSF Music Department Chair & HEAT
Kitty Kelley Epstein, Education Professsor & KPFA Producer
Additional media:
Stop Privatization Of Education, Port & Public Services: SLAP Educational Conference Intros Part 1
https://youtu.be/mRGnPfHCDdA
Connecting The Dots On Privatization of Community Colleges, Port & Public Services With Non-Profits
https://youtu.be/9nxL0zKuu7I
SLAP
http://www.slapbayarea.org
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
