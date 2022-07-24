Shotgun Players partners with local artist Geralyn Montano

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

From the event announcement:

Shotgun Players is proud to partner with local artist Geralyn Montano on a new neighborhood placemaking mural to illustrate their indigenous land acknowledgement. The public art mural will be installed outside on the west wall of The Ashby Stage, highly visible to both pedestrians and passing motorists. The building, located across the street from Ashby BART, is in South Berkeley's Lorin District, one of the most diverse, artistic, and transit accessible commercial districts in the City of Berkeley and the traditional Lisjan Ohlone territory of Huichin.



Shotgun Players will host a free public unveiling and celebration for this powerful artwork on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 6pm. Local community leaders will be on hand to talk about Indigenous land back & rematriation efforts. Refreshments and amaranth seed gifts Shotgun Players is a company of artists determined to create bold, relevant, affordable theatre that inspires and challenges audiences and artists alike to re-examine our lives, our community, and the ever-changing world around us. will be available. :



The Ashby Stage, located on unceded Lisjan Ohlone land, has become known for its amazing murals. Shotgun reached out to Sogorea Te' in 2020 for guidance on our land acknowledgement statement. This began a larger conversation about how our organizations could partner to create greater visibility and action for the local indigenous community. Thus the concept of a mural was born, as a way to create a highly visible public and creative invitation to our local community to learn more about the indigenous legacy of the land and how to support current local rematriation efforts. Along the way we've shared information and history of the Lisjan people past and present, and invite everyone to do the same.



See all high resolution photos here.