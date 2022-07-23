The Oglala Lakota Nation has issued a statement demanding that the Jesus is King missionary and mission leave Oglala land for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture.

Oglala Lakota Nation demands missionary leave for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

The Oglala Lakota Nation has issued a statement demanding that the Jesus is King missionary and mission leave Oglala land for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture.

On the Jesus is King Mission website, this hate speech includes the names of Russell Means, Spiritual Leader Leonard Crow Dog, Black Elk, the Wounded Knee Massacre and Ghost Dance of Wovoka.