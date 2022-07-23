top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
Oglala Lakota Demand Missionary Leave for Hate Speech Demonizing Culture
by Brenda Norrell
Saturday Jul 23rd, 2022 10:27 PM
The Oglala Lakota Nation has issued a statement demanding that the Jesus is King missionary and mission leave Oglala land for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture.
sm_screenshot_2022-07-23_1.28.44_pm.jpg
original image (842x584)
Oglala Lakota Nation demands missionary leave for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

The Oglala Lakota Nation has issued a statement demanding that the Jesus is King missionary and mission leave Oglala land for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture.
On the Jesus is King Mission website, this hate speech includes the names of Russell Means, Spiritual Leader Leonard Crow Dog, Black Elk, the Wounded Knee Massacre and Ghost Dance of Wovoka.
Read the statement at Censored News:
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/the-color-of-light-photos-by-andy-dann.html

Read more at Censored News:

Inuvialuit Decline Papal Visit
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/inuvialuit-decline-papal-visit.html

Mohawk Nation News: Kahnawake Hospital Under Fire
https://mohawknationnews.com/blog/2022/07/21/kahnawake-hospital-under-fire-audio/

Our most viewed article this week: Driver charged for death of Paiute Shoshone Journalist Myron Dewey
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/driver-charged-with-dui-in-death-of.html

We've updated our article "The Money Pump: Non-profits in Indian Country," detailing the lavish salaries and assets, hidden perks, non-Indian directors, and more.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/the-money-pump-non-profits-in-indian.html

Andy Dann shares these powerful, and beautiful, images of the people and the land, and the art of survival. "The Color of Light, Photos by Andy Dann, Survival School at Wood Springs."
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/the-color-of-light-photos-by-andy-dann.html

Apaches' Sacred Mount Graham Run is Underway
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/sacred-mount-graham-run-begins-as.html

Havasupai defending ancestral land from uranium mining passed hurdle in US Senate
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/havasupai-urge-halt-to-uranium-mining.html

We've crossed another milestone at Censored News: Now 22 million page views in our 16th year, with no ads, grants or revenues.

Special thanks to the writers, photographers, broadcasters and translators who make this labor of love possible. Most have battled illness, lack of internet and struggled over the past two years, but they kept going.

I began Censored News in 2006 after I was censored and terminated as a staff writer at Indian Country Today, so people would know what was being censored. We appreciate all of those who battle for truth, in this great revolution for justice. Thank you, Brenda, Censored News.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/07/ogl...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code