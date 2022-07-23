From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oglala Lakota Demand Missionary Leave for Hate Speech Demonizing Culture
The Oglala Lakota Nation has issued a statement demanding that the Jesus is King missionary and mission leave Oglala land for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture.
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
The Oglala Lakota Nation has issued a statement demanding that the Jesus is King missionary and mission leave Oglala land for hate speech demonizing Lakota culture.
On the Jesus is King Mission website, this hate speech includes the names of Russell Means, Spiritual Leader Leonard Crow Dog, Black Elk, the Wounded Knee Massacre and Ghost Dance of Wovoka.
We've crossed another milestone at Censored News: Now 22 million page views in our 16th year, with no ads, grants or revenues.
Special thanks to the writers, photographers, broadcasters and translators who make this labor of love possible. Most have battled illness, lack of internet and struggled over the past two years, but they kept going.
I began Censored News in 2006 after I was censored and terminated as a staff writer at Indian Country Today, so people would know what was being censored. We appreciate all of those who battle for truth, in this great revolution for justice. Thank you, Brenda, Censored News.
