top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
City’s Oversized Vehicles Ordinance Goes Down
by Linda Ellen Lemaster (housingnow [at] icloud.com)
Saturday Jul 23rd, 2022 10:51 AM
The Coastal Commission has again overruled City of Santa Cruz parking ordinance along the City’s coastline. Renders ordinance useless.
CITY’S OVERSIZED VEHICLE ORDINANCE GOES DOWN
Santa Cruz, JUL 15, 2022

ACLU and Santa Cruz Cares won their appeal against the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance! They plan to continue the struggle in future.

As a result, the Coastal Commission has taken control of the permit process for OVO in the Coastal Zone. Now, the OVO is unenforceable on Delaware Ave, Shaffer Rd, or Natural Bridges unless the Coastal Commission decides that they are allowed to get a permit. In 2016, when the city pitched a previous version of the OVO, HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship and Freedom) appealed the prior ordinance to the Coastal Commission, the Commissioners found a substantial issue.

So the city gave up on implementing the ordinance entirely. They revisited the idea recently, building public support for a revised version for its misguided plans to destabilize vehicle dwellers’ homes.

If a Coastal Commission "de novo" hearing happens later, it will be anywhere from 3-9 months from now. Santa Cruz Cares has promised to keep us informed in future.

This is a monumental victory for the rights of people living in their vehicle. Pass it on!

###

The SC Sentinel put out a more detailed story on the weekend. -LL




Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code