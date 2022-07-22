Video: Watsonville Police Punch Man During Arrest by Santa Cruz Police News



A video posted to social media (see below) shows police in Watsonville suddenly pushing 39 year-old Antonio Zepeda to the ground and then punching him in the area of his head and neck while arresting him on July 19. Community members are calling for transparency and for police to release their bodycam footage of the incident.





On July 20, Watsonville Police issued the following statement on social media:



We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting three Watsonville Police Officers using force on an individual during an arrest Tuesday night.



All cases involving any of our officers using force are thoroughly reviewed. This video has caused some concerns within our community and we would like to take a moment to provide additional context surrounding this case.



Here is what we are able to provide at this time:



▪️At about 6:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on the 400 block of Chappell Rd. for reports of a man who caused a disturbance, punched his brother in the head, and pushed his mother. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

▪️Less than an hour later, the suspect’s family once again called 9-1-1 to report the suspect was armed with a knife and attempting to get inside their home.

▪️Officers located the suspect and eventually arrested him.



Please note that the video circulating on social media gives a small glimpse of the officers’ interaction with the suspect. Any time there are serious concerns over our officers’ actions, we investigate and share as much information with you as possible.