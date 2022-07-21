Bike and Walk for Reproductive Rights: BAN GUNS NOT ABORTION!
In light of the growing assault on our reproductive rights, we will gather for a unifying call for Safe Abortion Access for All: RISE UP for REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS!
UPDATE: Please help promote: We want to stretch between both bridge towers: OUR BRIDGE, OUR BODIES, OUR CHOICES! Bring green strips of cloth and scarves to help us reach the towers in Unity!
WEAR GREEN FOR ABORTION RIGHTS…..and a flash of PINK!
TWO PARTS: Join one or both…..
-11:00 am: Bike along SF Waterfront, Embarcadero to Golden Gate Bridge. (Details Below)
-Noon: Rally and March on Golden Gate Bridge
Hands off Our Bodies!
Protect Reproductive Rights!
BAN GUNS NOT ABORTIONS!
Restore and Expand Roe vs. Wade
Legal Abortion for All
Our Bodies, Our Choice!
Abort the Court!
BIKE RIDE ALONG SF WATERFRONT to GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE:
Decorate your bike for Reproductive Rights, let’s be LOUD and JOYFUL!
Optional: Wear Green (the international color for abortion) & a bit of Pink; Attach signs to your bike and/or pin cloth sign onto your back with a short message: My Body, My Choice; Abortion Access 4 All; Hands Off Our Bodies; PRO- CHOICE; Right to Choose, etc.
10:45: Gather with bike at Justin Herman Plaza across from SF Ferry Bldg; Near Embarcadero BART station.
11:00: Begin Bike Ride to Golden Gate Bridge along Embarcadero…mostly a flat/easy bike ride (a couple of hills), then, join rally at bridge at noon.
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE RALLY & WALK: Please bring signs….up to 3x2 ft. allowed on bridge.
11:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. ARRIVE EARLY TO ALLOW FOR PARKING or better, take public transportation (see bus below). Note: Many of the closer parking lots are closed on weekends! The open lots require time to walk to bridge plaza.
Noon: Short Rally, then Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge and back.
Invite Friends and Share with your organization!
Media will be contacted, so please bring signs/visuals, wear GREEN (& a bit of pink) ….thanks!
Let’s make this a Grand Bay Area Convergence for Reproductive Rights and Abortion Access for ALL!
Hope you can join us!
SF Bay Area CODEPINK
BE GREEN AND CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
FMI & carpooling:
Toby4Peace [at] sonic.net
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | WomynView events for the week of 7/24/2022
|Bike & Walk for Women's Reproductive Rights: Hands Off Our Bodies!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday July 24
|Time
|11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Toby Blomé, Bay Area CODEPINK
|Location Details
|
11:00am - Bike Ride from SF Ferry Bldg. to Golden Gate Bridge
Noon - Short Rally at the plaza of Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco side; Then Walk on Eastern Walkway to middle of bridge and back. (Do one or both)
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 21st, 2022 3:16 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network