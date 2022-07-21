Over four decades ago, the 1979 Sandinista Revolution ousted the hated Somoza regime, challenged U.S. imperialism and inspired workers and the oppressed around the globe.
This conversation will explore how this revolution was betrayed and will focus on the lessons for today, especially for women, students and indigenous people in our hemisphere.
This discussion will feature Stephen Durham co-author of "On the nature of the Nicaraguan State" and co-ordinator of the Freedom Socialist Party's work with the Committee for Revolutionary International Regroupment.
|Date
|Saturday July 30
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist party
|socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|On Zoom. Please register in advance: tiny url.com/FSJuly30
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 21st, 2022 2:25 PM
