top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
US Covid-19 Insanity, The Working Class. Covid & Capitalism & THE NEW NORMAL By Dr. Gordon
by Labor Video Projectt
Wednesday Jul 20th, 2022 1:35 PM
Dr. Nayvin Gordon reports on abandonment of any public health protection as the Covid-19 pandemic expands over two years after the pandemic starts.
covid_profiteerig_vulture_1.jpeg
As the Covid-19 epidemic continues after more than two years the government and capitalists eliminate protections and argue that this is the new normal. Dr. Nayvin Gordon talks about the reason that the US has accepted over 1 million dead and are now telling the people to accept this virus regardless of the price.
This presentation was made as part of LaborFest.net on July 15, 2022

More media:
Prisoners of Temporary Lockdown or Prisoners of Permanent Covid19? OPEN LETTER TO THE NEW YORK TIMES
https://youtu.be/nyvUYUysAJI

Unions, Taiwan & The Fight Against Covid With Catta Hu-Hsuan Chow with CTTU & NPOIU ED
https://youtu.be/_qEya_TB4Pk

Hazard Pay NOW! East Bay ATU 192 Transit Workers & Supporters Rally
https://youtu.be/brk31Pk1QYc

Zero Covid, Capitalism And The Working Class
https://youtu.be/R_m343Dqxfw

Get Vaxed Or Get Fired! SF MTA TWU 250a Pres Marenco On Covid & Termination Threats
https://youtu.be/XNLjaJKySKY

Zero Covid NOW & Stop Privatization! Rally At CA Community College Board Of Governors In Sacramento
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs

Zero Covid & The Shutdown Of The Pandemic
https://youtu.be/d_4Cqd8-OGE

Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c

Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob Wallace
https://www.leftvoice.org/capitalism-breeds-pathogens-an-interview-with-epidemiologist-rob-wallace/

Newsom & Demo Party Crimes: Cal-OSHA Destruction, The Pandemic & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/5oftItpGbwY

Newsom Starved CA Public Health System In Middle Of A Pandemic Murdering Thousands Disinvestment had left counties unprepared for the pandemic, they argued, and systems essential to tracking and controlling an array of infectious and chronic diseases had been decimated.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/How-a-fierce-lobbying-effort-amid-COVID-boosted-16291024.php?fbclid=IwAR1ciHLaonYUCxGhMIWbf8G7nwV4Fcfdg81hwIFT-mBDB7Ld8dvYKNpfQ4U

For more information:

LaborFest
Laborfest.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/JKqsga8-r0c
§To Die On The Job Is To Die For America
by Labor Video Projectt
Wednesday Jul 20th, 2022 1:35 PM
sm_covid_to_die_on_the_job_is_to_die_for_america_1.jpeg
original image (801x960)
Workers have died on the job due to the US capitalist's drive for profits regardless of the cost for workers and their families.
https://youtu.be/JKqsga8-r0c
§Covid PPE & Capitalism
by Labor Video Projectt
Wednesday Jul 20th, 2022 1:35 PM
covid_ppe_capitalism_cartoon_1.jpg
Making profits for capitalists and from the pandemic are embedded in the system.
https://youtu.be/JKqsga8-r0c
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code