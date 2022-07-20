Dr. Nayvin Gordon reports on abandonment of any public health protection as the Covid-19 pandemic expands over two years after the pandemic starts.

As the Covid-19 epidemic continues after more than two years the government and capitalists eliminate protections and argue that this is the new normal. Dr. Nayvin Gordon talks about the reason that the US has accepted over 1 million dead and are now telling the people to accept this virus regardless of the price.This presentation was made as part of LaborFest.net on July 15, 2022More media:Prisoners of Temporary Lockdown or Prisoners of Permanent Covid19? OPEN LETTER TO THE NEW YORK TIMESUnions, Taiwan & The Fight Against Covid With Catta Hu-Hsuan Chow with CTTU & NPOIU EDHazard Pay NOW! East Bay ATU 192 Transit Workers & Supporters RallyZero Covid, Capitalism And The Working ClassGet Vaxed Or Get Fired! SF MTA TWU 250a Pres Marenco On Covid & Termination ThreatsZero Covid NOW & Stop Privatization! Rally At CA Community College Board Of Governors In SacramentoZero Covid & The Shutdown Of The PandemicCovid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob WallaceNewsom & Demo Party Crimes: Cal-OSHA Destruction, The Pandemic & The Working ClassNewsom Starved CA Public Health System In Middle Of A Pandemic Murdering Thousands Disinvestment had left counties unprepared for the pandemic, they argued, and systems essential to tracking and controlling an array of infectious and chronic diseases had been decimated.For more information:LaborFestLaborfest.netLabor Video Project