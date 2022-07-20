From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
US Covid-19 Insanity, The Working Class. Covid & Capitalism & THE NEW NORMAL By Dr. Gordon
Dr. Nayvin Gordon reports on abandonment of any public health protection as the Covid-19 pandemic expands over two years after the pandemic starts.
As the Covid-19 epidemic continues after more than two years the government and capitalists eliminate protections and argue that this is the new normal. Dr. Nayvin Gordon talks about the reason that the US has accepted over 1 million dead and are now telling the people to accept this virus regardless of the price.
This presentation was made as part of LaborFest.net on July 15, 2022
More media:
Prisoners of Temporary Lockdown or Prisoners of Permanent Covid19? OPEN LETTER TO THE NEW YORK TIMES
https://youtu.be/nyvUYUysAJI
Unions, Taiwan & The Fight Against Covid With Catta Hu-Hsuan Chow with CTTU & NPOIU ED
https://youtu.be/_qEya_TB4Pk
Hazard Pay NOW! East Bay ATU 192 Transit Workers & Supporters Rally
https://youtu.be/brk31Pk1QYc
Zero Covid, Capitalism And The Working Class
https://youtu.be/R_m343Dqxfw
Get Vaxed Or Get Fired! SF MTA TWU 250a Pres Marenco On Covid & Termination Threats
https://youtu.be/XNLjaJKySKY
Zero Covid NOW & Stop Privatization! Rally At CA Community College Board Of Governors In Sacramento
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
Zero Covid & The Shutdown Of The Pandemic
https://youtu.be/d_4Cqd8-OGE
Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c
Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob Wallace
https://www.leftvoice.org/capitalism-breeds-pathogens-an-interview-with-epidemiologist-rob-wallace/
Newsom & Demo Party Crimes: Cal-OSHA Destruction, The Pandemic & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/5oftItpGbwY
Newsom Starved CA Public Health System In Middle Of A Pandemic Murdering Thousands Disinvestment had left counties unprepared for the pandemic, they argued, and systems essential to tracking and controlling an array of infectious and chronic diseases had been decimated.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/How-a-fierce-lobbying-effort-amid-COVID-boosted-16291024.php?fbclid=IwAR1ciHLaonYUCxGhMIWbf8G7nwV4Fcfdg81hwIFT-mBDB7Ld8dvYKNpfQ4U
For more information:
LaborFest
Laborfest.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
