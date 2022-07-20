A conversation with Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories occupied since 1967
Please join us for a conversation and Q&A discussion with the newly-appointed UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/congress-urge-israel-to-free-ahmad-manasra?link_id=0&can_id=918b09c97a91324f5f12e35bc85f32d9&source=email-alert-27-homes-road-in-palestinian-al-aqaba-at-risk-email-congress-now&email_referrer=email_1584797&email_subject=alert-heartbreaking-illegal-decision-contact-congress-now-to-free-ahmad
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://act.newmode.net/action/aroc/sf-library-censors-palestine
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
Related Categories: Palestine | InternationalView events for the week of 7/24/2022
|A conversation with Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday July 24
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IWVD0_5wRgOdhBc89guDgw
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 20th, 2022 11:44 AM
