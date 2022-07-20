After returning from a trip to the Middle East in 1950, Dorothy Thompson, a civil rights advocate and journalist, introduces this film and emphasizes the need for providing immediate relief to suffering Palestinian refugees to avoid starvation and “ugly political consequences.” The film was produced by a charitable organization called the Council for Relief of Palestinian Arab Refugees. It is believed to be the first documentary film to highlight the plight of Palestinians in the aftermath of the 1948 Nakba. It was mainly intended to encourage Americans to donate for the relief effort. Black and white film, directed by Theodore A. Morde and narrated by John S. Martin.
|Saturday July 23
|9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
|Screening
|Angela
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mDPhNTGDQm2q4EO4MMDINQ
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mDPhNTGDQm2q4EO4MMDINQ
