Here are some 15 online events taking place over the next week (and starting at 10:30 am tomorrow, July 20th), featuring people such as Gary Snyder, Kim Stanley Robinson, tiny (lisa) gray-garcia, John P. Clark, Nina Turner, David Sirota, Medea Benjamin, Dilar Dirik, Karen Armstrong, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.

Upcoming Online Events:"Now' through Sun, 7/31, 9:00 pm -- 29th Annual LaborFest -- Many dozens of events with about half being online, including "Privatization of Public Land, Public Services & Working Class", "Technology, Robotics, Ports, Labor & The Global Supply Chain", "Gig Economy Tech Workers – Uber-Lyft", "St. Louis Commune of 1877, Communism in The Heartland", "Political Prisoners & Innocent Prisoners from Mumia, Kevin Cooper, Hoshino, Arakaki, Ruiz", "Military, Unions, Insurrections & Coups", and more!:Wed, 7/20, 10:30 am -- Escalating War in Europe could Lead to WW III -- We would like to invite you to join us in an online conference, "Escalating War in Europe could Lead to WW III - Can the Peace Movement Hold US / NATO, UK, Russia, Ukraine to Account?" -- US, NATO, UK and their allies are determined to prolong the Russia-Ukraine war by supplying military hardware and financial help to Ukraine so they continue fighting the war while Russia relentlessly is bombing cities to capture as much territory of Ukraine as possible. There are all signs that this conflict might escalate to a major war or a World War III. There is practically no efforts for ceasefire or peace talks to end the conflict. In this dire situation, Uniting for Peace is hosting this important peace event in which distinguished speakers will examine the current situation and explore ways in which peace can return to the region -- Speakers: Vijay Mehta, Chair, Uniting for Peace and Author, How Not To Go To War -- David Swanson, Executive Director, World Beyond War and Author, War Is A Lie -- Lindsey German, Convenor, Stop the War Coalition and Co-author, A People's History of London -- Paul Maillet, Peace Professional, Former Aerospace Engineering Officer, Canadian Air Force, Author, From Activism to Governance -- Brian Cooper, Vice President and Inter-faith Churches Secretary, Uniting for Peace:Wed, 7/20, 2 pm -- The Sinking Middle Class -- Join David Roediger and Nan Enstad as they challenge the “save the middle class” rhetoric that dominates our political imagination -- The slogan, “save the middle class,” has become ubiquitous within political circles, despite the fact that it misleads us regarding class, nation, and race. Talk of middle class salvation reinforces myths that the US is a providentially middle class nation -- In these discussions the middle class is implicitly white and presented—usually by liberal commentators—as unheard amidst concerns for racial justice and for the poor -- In this launch for David Roediger’s The Sinking Middle Class, the author will be joined by Nan Enstad for a discussion how the image of the United States as a middle class nation corresponds to neither contemporary nor historical reality -- Speakers: Nan Enstad is the Buttel-Sewell Professor of Community and Environmental Sociology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and the author of Cigarettes Inc: An Intimate History of Corporate Imperialism. Her research and teaching examines the history of global capitalism and how people have lived and struggled within and against it. She has longstanding commitments to cultural, anti-racist, ethnic, labor, queer, and gender studies that inform how she approach any subject. She is currently exploring controversies around large-scale animal agriculture -- David Roediger teaches in American Studies, History, and African and African American Studies at University of Kansas. His recent books include How Race Survived United States History and Class, Race and Marxism:Wed, 7/20, 3 pm -- A Tribute to Gary Snyder -- A starry tribute featuring a special appearance by Gary Snyder -- A starry tribute to Beat legend, Buddhist monk, and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet laureate of deep ecology Gary Snyder, to celebrate publication of his Collected Poems in the Library of America series. Join Governor Jerry Brown, actor Peter Coyote, novelist Kim Stanley Robinson, poets Wang Ping and Robert Hass, and other friends of Gary and special guests for an hour of poetry and personal anecdotes. Special appearance by Gary Snyder:Wed, 7/20, 3:30 pm -- Mourning and Movement -- A 5-week virtual reading series on "Rebellious Mourning" with anti-carceral and reproductive justice organizer Ash Williams -- Please join us as we host Ash Williams for a five-week virtual reading group on Rebellious Mourning: The Collective Work of Grief, edited by Cindy Milstein. The intention of this reading group is to hold space for anyone experiencing or navigating loss and grief, learning to hold space for grievers, folks experiencing loss, and folks wanting to connect to other people who are studying grief and loss practices -- Cindy Milstein's Rebellious Mourning is a collection of essays exploring the power of collective grief as a catalyst to collective resistance. Addressing tragedies from Fukushima to Palestine, incarceration to eviction, AIDS crises to border crossings, and racism to rape, the intimate yet tenacious writing in this volume shows that mourning can pry open spaces of contestation and reconstruction, empathy and solidarity. With contributions from Claudia Rankine, Sarah Schulman, David Wojnarowicz, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, David Gilbert, and nineteen others -- Ash Williams is an anti-carceral and reproductive justice organizer. He received his BA in Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2014 and his MA in Ethics and Applied Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2015:Wed, 7/20, 5 pm -- Home in the Bay -- A Reading Series: The Third Event -- What does home mean to you? -- Aunt Lute Books is pleased to present Home in the Bay, a reading series centering the voices of those impacted by houselessness, gentrification, migration, and colonization. We are partnering with Sogorea Te' Land Trust, POOR Magazine, Poets Reading the News, Black Freighter Press, and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, organizations doing radical work around our relationships to place and location as well as to each other -- Join us for the third event in the series, a virtual reading July 20th at 5 pm PT. We are pleased to present a virtual evening with talented writers, storytellers, and folklorists ranging from indigenous culture bearers to previously unhoused authors to Bay Area transplants -- READERS: Tongo Eisen-Martin, tiny (lisa) gray-garcia aka “PovertySkola”, Aunti Frances Moore, Dee Allen, Muteado Silencio, devorah major, E.K. Keith, J Spagnolo, and Kim Shuck -- For reader bios, please see:Wed, 7/20, 7 pm -- Grief & Care Under Capitalism Support Group -- This grief support group is for people needing a space to talk with other folks who feel exploited and exhausted by capitalism -- We are in a constant state of collective grief. Grief doesn't occur only when someone dies. Struggling under the weight of racial capitalism, transphobia, ableism, and other forms of violence and oppression that we navigate daily takes a toll on us that we are often not consciously aware of. When people feel inexplicably sad, burnt out, or tired as hell, "you need better self-care" is the response that is too often thrown back at us. We can work as hard as possible to care of ourselves, but there are limits to healing when we are inundated with trauma that we cannot control -- This support group is for people needing a space to talk with other folks who feel exploited and exhausted by capitalism. Most grief support groups are death-related, so we at A Sacred Passing decided to offer a space to grieve the other ways in which we struggle -- The Grief & Care Under Capitalism Support Group is a facilitated space with conversation directed by participants, offered virtually via Zoom on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month from 7-9pm PST. The group is free, though donations to A Sacred Passing are always welcomed. This is a drop-in group, so you can join us once or several times, with no need to commit to multiple sessions -- Facilitator Leilani Maxera (she/they) is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, therapist, grief & death worker, and group facilitator. They worked and volunteered in syringe exchange & overdose prevention for 14 years before starting their own private therapy practice, Kaipuokaualoku, LLC. Leilani is an abolitionist, a harm-reduction advocate, and a lover of spreading carework over capitalism:Thu, 7/21, 7 am -- Hybrid Book Discussion - Gangsters of Capitalism -- Smedley Butler (1881 – 1940) was the most celebrated warfighter of his time. This Chester County native, who came from a Quaker background, was the subject of bestselling books and other popular culture. He served in nearly every major overseas conflict from the Spanish War of 1898 until the eve of World War II. Katz shows how the consequences of the Marines' actions are still very much alive: talking politics with a Sandinista commander in Nicaragua, getting a martial arts lesson from a devotee of the Boxer Rebellion in China, and getting cast as a P.O.W. extra in a Filipino movie about their American War. Tracing a path from the first wave of U.S. overseas expansionism to the rise of fascism in the 1930s to the crises of democracy in our own time, Gangsters of Capitalism tells an urgent story about a formative era most Americans have never learned about, but that the rest of the world cannot forget. -- Excerpt from Amazon.com -- This discussion will be held in a hybrid format. In-person gathering will be held at Chester County History Center, and virtual gathering held via Zoom; link will be emailed to attendees ahead of the event:Thu, 7/21, 4 pm -- Communitarian Anarchism -- A virtual event featuring John P. Clark in discussion with artists Liz Lessner and Mat Keel about the updated edition of his book, The Impossible Community: Realizing Communitarian Anarchism -- In this stunningly original work, John P. Clark skillfully argues that a free and just social order requires a radical transformation of the modes of domination exercised through social ideology, the social imaginary, the social ethos, and social institutional structures. Ambitious in scope and compelling in its strength and imagination, The Impossible Community offers readers an accessible theoretical framework along with concrete case studies to show how contemporary anarchist practice continues a long tradition of successfully synthesizing personal and communal liberation. This provocatively innovative work will appeal not only to students of anarchism and political theory but also to activists and anyone interested in making the world a better place -- John P. Clark is a philosopher, activist, and educator. His books include The Anarchist Moment; Anarchy, Geography, Modernity; and Between Earth and Empire, and, as Max Cafard, The Surregionalist Manifesto and Other Writings, Surregional Explorations, and Lightning Storm Mind. He is director of La Terre Institute for Community and Ecology -- Liz Lessner is a sculptor, educator, and writer. She creates novel sensory experiences by combining traditional fabrication techniques with emerging technologies. She is closely engaged with the work of Suely Rolnik, Bernard Stiegler, and Nigel Thrift. Liz created the Sensory Engagement Laboratory in Washington DC in 2018 which has found multiple homes including online and at YWC -- Mat Keel is completing a PhD in Anthropology, Geography and Philosophy at Louisiana State University. His experimental ethnographic dissertation and accompanying film amends new ecological thought with insights drawn from the multifold emergence of theories of the psychological unconscious, race and nature. He is a practicing studio artist working with sculpture, film and text and a practicing Buddhist:Fri, 7/22, 5 pm -- Taiwan and the (New) Cold War -- A moderated discussion exploring the lasting legacies of the Cold War in Taiwan amidst the contemporary rise of “New Cold War” discourses -- In recent years, there has been an increase in Anglophone leftist discourses by organizations and platforms such as the Qiao Collective and Code Pink that monolithically frame Taiwan as an extension of US-imperialism in order to valorize China as an anti-imperial alternative to U.S. global hegemony. According to these discourses, which have been met with support by publications and organizations such as the Monthly Review and People’s Forum and widely circulated, Taiwan is but a US neocolony in a “New Cold War” waged against China. How might we critically engage with how the recent propagation of New Cold War discourses position Taiwan while at the same time bearing in mind the lasting legacy of the Cold War on Taiwan’s history and present? -- The North American Taiwan Studies Association (NATSA) is proud to partner with New Bloom–a bilingual Taiwanese leftist publication established in 2014 after the Sunflower Movement that seeks to foster political and intellectual dialogue across the international left on radical politics in Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region–to co-host an online dialogue between Professor Wen Liu and Professor Wendy Cheng on "Taiwan and the (New) Cold War.” Professors Liu and Cheng will discuss the broader history and lasting legacies of the Cold War in Taiwan as a way to respond to New Cold War discourses by the Anglophone left and further examine Taiwan’s peripheral position in the current world order -- Speakers: Wen Liu, Assistant Research Professor, Institute of Ethnology, Academia Sinica; Editor, New Bloom -- Professor Wen Liu is a Taiwanese scholar and writer currently based in Taipei, Taiwan. She is an Assistant Research Professor at the Institute of Ethnology, Academia Sinica; an affiliated faculty in the Department of Sociology, National Taiwan University; and an editor at New Bloom Magazine. Professor Liu is currently finishing a book project examining Asian Americanness in the context of geopolitical entanglements between the US and the Asia Pacific. Her most recent work examines diasporic Asian subjectivities and the affective landscape of (in)security in Taiwan in times of US-China inter-imperial rivalries -- Wendy Cheng, Associate Professor of American Studies, Scripps College -- Professor Wendy Cheng is a geographer and scholar of ethnic and American studies interested in everyday landscapes of power and inequality and the ways in which relational, global, and historical approaches to studies of race and ethnicity challenge established hierarchies of power. She is Associate Professor and Program Chair of American Studies at Scripps College. Professor Cheng is currently finishing a book project examining the political lives of Taiwanese migrants who came to the United States as students from the 1960s to 1980s. The first monograph of its kind, this project offers an extensive social and political analysis of a group and set of experiences shaped by the global Cold War in ways that have been largely overlooked or misunderstood -- Moderator: Daniel Yo-Ling, Independent Scholar; Editor, New Bloom -- Daniel Yo-Ling is an independent scholar and writer based in Taipei. Trained as an anthropologist, their work focuses on issues of race, gender/sexuality, and ethical formation across Taiwan and the United States. Daniel is an editor at New Bloom Magazine and is currently working on a digital garden project consisting of educational resources designed for cultivating transnational leftist analyses across the Asia Pacific:Sat, 7/23, 7 am -- Russia's Ukraine War: Strategic Victory or Stalemate -- Distinguished Speaker: Major General (rtd) Shashi Bhushan Asthana -- About Discussion: President Putin’s speech on Russia’s Victory Day, 9th May 2022, implied a long, protracted conflict -- In the absence of Russian escalation or de-escalation, it is highly likely that the conflict in Ukraine is heading for a military strategic stalemate, with the frontlines becoming frozen near their current positions. Russia is unlikely to make significant gains absent at least a partial mobilization and an increased application of overwhelming firepower. Ukraine, on the other hand, will be increasingly able to counter Russian offensives as Western military aid and funds become increasingly decisive. However, Ukraine will also fear conducting major offensive operations against Russia’s positions, both to avoid high casualties and to avoid the impact on its already shattered civilian population. While the frontline stagnates, the decisive long-term issues will remain the impact of international sanctions (both in Russia and the West), the information campaign, and their effect on decision-makers in Moscow and on the coalition of Western nations -- Presiding: Dr. Adit Adityanjee, President, Council for Strategic Affairs:Sun, 7/24, 10 am -- ONLINE EVENT: #TheGodofSmallThingsat25 Panel (Host: Naheed Phiroze Patel) -- Join us to celebrate Arundhati Roy's The God of Small Things at 25 via an online zoom panel discussion. (Host: Naheed Phiroze Patel) -- Twenty five years ago, shortly after Arundhati Roy’s The God of Small Things was published, it won the 1997 Booker Prize. It created a powerful tempest that forever changed the prevailing order of the international literary world, much to the joy and benefit of writers from the global south. Roy’s novel provided many of us a cornerstone in building our own oeuvre -- Starting on July 10th, 2022, the author Naheed Phiroze Patel organized a Community Read in partnership with Desi Books to honor twenty-five years of a beloved book by a much beloved author. Participants have been sharing their responses on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #TheGodofSmallThingsat25. To cap this generative, questioning, syncretic, and inclusive conversation, please join us for a zoom panel discussion with the following authors and professors on twenty-five years of literary brilliance in The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: (panelists in alphabetical order): Anjali Enjeti; Anita Felicelli; Torsa Ghosal; Madhushree Ghosh; Devi S. Laskar; Meher Manda; Vijaya Nagarajan; Vandana Pawa; Malavika Praseed -- ABOUT THE BOOK: The year is 1969. In the state of Kerala, on the southernmost tip of India, a skyblue Plymouth with chrome tailfins is stranded on the highway amid a Marxist workers’ demonstration. Inside the car sit two-egg twins Rahel and Esthappen, and so begins their tale…. Armed only with the invincible innocence of children, they fashion a childhood for themselves in the shade of the wreck that is their family – their lonely, lovely mother, Ammu (who loves by night the man her children love by day), their blind grandmother, Mammachi (who plays Handel on her violin), their beloved uncle Chacko (Rhodes scholar, pickle baron, radical Marxist, bottom-pincher), their enemy, Baby Kochamma (ex-nun and incumbent grandaunt), and the ghost of an imperial entomologist’s moth (with unusually dense dorsal tufts). When their English cousin, Sophie Mol, and her mother, Margaret Kochamma, arrive on a Christmas visit, Esthappen and Rahel learn that Things Can Change in a Day. That lives can twist into new, ugly shapes, even cease forever, beside their river “graygreen. With fish in it. With the sky and trees in it. And at night, the broken yellow moon in it.” -- ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arundhati Roy was born in 1960 in Kerala, India. She studied architecture at the Delhi School of Architecture and worked as a production designer. She has written two screenplays, including Electric Moon (1992), commissioned by Channel 4 television. She lives in Delhi with her husband, the film-maker Pradip Krishen -- The God of Small Things, her first novel, won the Booker Prize for Fiction in 1997 and has sold over six million copies worldwide. An immediate bestseller, the novel was published simultaneously in 16 languages and 19 countries, but caused controversy in India for the description of a love affair between a Syrian Christian and a Hindu ‘untouchable’. Set in Ayemenem in Kerala, a rural province in southern India, it is the story of two twins, Estha and Rahel, their reunion after 23 years apart and their shared memories of the events surrounding the accidental death of their English cousin, Sophie Mol, in 1969 -- She is also the author of several non-fiction books, including: The Cost of Living (1999), a highly critical attack on the Indian government for its handling of the controversial Narmada Valley dam project and for its nuclear testing program; Power Politics (2001), a book of essays; and The Algebra of Infinite Justice, a collection of journalism. The Ordinary Person’s Guide to Empire was published in 2004. She has since published a further collection of essays examining the dark side of democracy in contemporary India, Listening to Grasshoppers: Field Notes on Democracy (2009) -- Arundhati Roy was awarded the Lannan Prize for Cultural Freedom in 2003. Her latest book is The Ministry of Utmost Happiness (2017), her second novel. It was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and, in the US, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award:Sun, 7/24, 11 am -- Biden two years on, how is ‘the lesser evil’ doing? -- With Nina Turner, David Sirota & Medea Benjamin. Chaired by Steve Howell -- Our panel so far: Nina Turner – A former Ohio State Senator and Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Co-Chair, Nina has served as president of the grassroots political organization Our Revolution and is one of the US’s best-known campaigners for the rights of working people internationally -- Medea Benjamin – Peace activist, author and co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK and the human rights group Global Exchange. In 2000, she was a Green Party candidate for the California State Senate -- David Sirota – Journalist; founder/editor in chief of The Lever; Oscar and BAFTA nominated for best screenplay for DON'T LOOK UP; Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign speechwriter in 2020 -- Chair & facilitator: Steve Howell, Dual UK-US national. Former Corbyn adviser; author of Game Changer, Collateral Damage and Over The Line. Working on Feds Under The Bed, tales from the post-war FBI witch-hunt:Mon, 7/25, 11 am -- The Kurdish Women's Movement: History, Theory, Practice -- Online launch marking the release of the new book by Dilar Dirik -- 'What should a women's revolution look like? With clarity, Dilar Dirik lays bare the thoughts and experiments of the inspiring Kurdish women who for decades having been setting example to anyone fighting for a more equal world. This is an important book for everyone interested in revolution, gender equality, anti-fascist and anti-capitalist struggle' - Alpa Shah, Professor of Anthropology at London School of Economics and award-winning author -- The Kurdish women's movement is at the heart of one of the most exciting revolutionary experiments in the world today: Rojava. Forged over decades of struggle, most recently in the fight against ISIS, Rojava embodies a radical commitment to ecology, democracy and women's liberation. But while striking images of Kurdish women in military fatigues proliferate, a true understanding of the women's movement remains elusive -- In this discussion, Dilar Dirik and chair Elif Sarican will draw upon Dilar’s new book The Kurdish Women's Movement: History, Theory, Practice and discuss: What is the ‘Kurdish Women’s Movement’, what are they defending and what are they fighting against? -- Why can radicals learn from this movement? -- How can people engage with this struggle? -- As well as the discussion, there will be also be a Q&A section where you can put forward your questions to the panellists -- Dilar Dirik is an organizer and political sociologist, currently a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Oxford. She has written on the Kurdish struggle for a range of publications including openDemocracy and ROAR Magazine. She tweets at @Dlrdrk1 -- Chair Elif Sarican is an anthropologist - trained at the London School of Economics, writer, translator and organiser. She has guest lectured at a number of universities across Europe and North America on topics of feminism, radical politics and global history. She tweets at @elifxeyal — Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the stream before the event. It will start at 19:00 BST. The event will be recorded and uploaded to the Pluto Press YouTube channel after the event too:Mon, 7/25, 11 am -- 5x15 presents: Karen Armstrong on Sacred Nature -- Join 5x15 to hear Karen Armstrong on her powerful new book Sacred Nature - an urgent manifesto and a practical guide on how to rekindle our spiritual bond with nature, drawing on the wisdom of the world's religious traditions. She’ll be in conversation with 5x15 co-founder Rosie Boycott -- Armstrong is one of the world’s leading commentators on religious affairs. She spent seven years as a Roman Catholic nun before going on to become an acclaimed writer and broadcaster -- In Sacred Nature, Armstrong argues that if we want to avert environmental catastrophe, it is not enough to change our behaviour: we need to learn to think and feel differently about the natural world - to rekindle our spiritual bond with nature. For most of human history, and in almost all the world's cultures, nature was believed to be sacred, and our God or gods to be present everywhere in the natural world -- When people in the West began to separate God and nature in modern times, it was not just a profound breach with thousands of years of accumulated wisdom: it also set in train the destruction of the natural world. Taking themes that have been central to the world's religious traditions - from gratitude and compassion to sacrifice and non-violence - Armstrong offers practical steps to help us develop a new mindset to reconnect with nature and rekindle our sense of the sacred -- Sacred Nature reveals the most profound connections between humans and the natural world. It speaks to anyone interested in our relationship with nature, worried about the destruction of our environment, and searching for new ways of thinking to shape the action needed to save our planet -- Karen Armstrong is one of the world's leading commentators on religious affairs. She spent seven years as a Roman Catholic nun but left her teaching order in 1969 to read English at St Anne's College, Oxford. In 1982, she became a full-time writer and broadcaster. She is the author of sixteen books and has been awarded with honours and prizes across the globe, including the British Academy's inaugural Nayef Al-Rodhan Prize for improving transcultural understanding in 2013 -- Rosie Boycott is a member of the House of Lords and has a long and distinguished career as a journalist, publisher and author, including having been the editor of several national newspapers in the UK. In 2008 she was appointed as Chair of the London Food Board and in 2016, the new Mayor of London Sadiq Khan asked Rosie to lead the development of a new London Food Strategy. In 2018 Rosie became a member of the House of Lords after leaving the London Food board and she continues to write regularly and speak all over the world about the role of cities, and the importance of food in combating hunger and food insecurity, improving health, tackling childhood obesity and helping to reduce carbon emissions contributing to climate change:Sun, 7/31, 12 Noon -- Burning Issues Book Club (July 2022: GIVE PEOPLE MONEY) -- Burning Issues Book Club (BIBC) is an online and local book club that gathers to read and discuss non-fiction works related to climate change, environmental degradation, environmental and social justice, and implementation of social change movements -- Burning Issues Book Club (meets last Sunday of the month) -- July - Give People Money: How a Universal Basic Income Would End Poverty, Revolutionize Work, and Remake the World -- August - As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock -- September - The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic: