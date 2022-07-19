From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights in Union Square
Photos: Cornelia Grimes / Pro Bono PhotoPart of Ongoing protest for Abortion Rights in the Bay Area
The Abortion Event at Union Square in San Francisco highlighted the need for women to have the right to control their own bodies.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network