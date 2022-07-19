top
Fight For Our Rights: Abortion Access Fundraiser
Date Friday August 19
Time 9:00 PM - 3:00 AM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/Author1015 Folsom & partners
Emailinfo [at] 1015.com
Location Details
1015 Folsom St., San Francisco 94103
An exciting evening of dance music and art to raise critical funds to assist women, girls, and others capable of pregnancy travel to states where they can access abortion services . 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Planned Parenthood.

Organized by 1015 Folsom, along with many Bay Area partners, the event features Heidi Lawden and over 20 femme centric Bay Area performers. Spread the word ... we, here in the Bay Area, are here to help. See you 8/19 @ 1015 Folsom.
For more event information: http://seetickets.us/ourrights1015

