An exciting evening of dance music and art to raise critical funds to assist women, girls, and others capable of pregnancy travel to states where they can access abortion services . 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Planned Parenthood.
Organized by 1015 Folsom, along with many Bay Area partners, the event features Heidi Lawden and over 20 femme centric Bay Area performers. Spread the word ... we, here in the Bay Area, are here to help. See you 8/19 @ 1015 Folsom.
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
|Fight For Our Rights: Abortion Access Fundraiser
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday August 19
|Time
|9:00 PM - 3:00 AM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|1015 Folsom & partners
|info [at] 1015.com
|Location Details
|1015 Folsom St., San Francisco 94103
|
For more event information: http://seetickets.us/ourrights1015
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 19th, 2022 3:01 PM
