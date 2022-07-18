top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Results Announced
by Berkeley Rent Board Convention (berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com)
Monday Jul 18th, 2022 8:22 PM
Berkeleyans select Negeene Mosaed, Soli Alpert, Ida Martinac, Della Moran, and Vanessa Danielle Marrero as the progressive, pro-tenant slate for Rent Board
News Release No. 1: 2022-01
Date: July 18, 2022

Berkeley, CA - On Monday, the 2022 Berkeley Rent Board Convention Planning Committee announced that Berkeleyans have chosen Negeene Mosaed, Soli Alpert, Ida Martinac, Della Moran, and Vanessa Danielle Marrero* as the progressive, pro-tenant slate for Berkeley's Rent Board.

“Electing these five candidates in November is crucial to protecting and expanding Berkeley's Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance, which is the biggest factor in working-class peoples' ability to afford to stay in Berkeley.” said Planning Committee Co-Chair Paola Laverde. “The next Board will be in charge of implementing what could likely be the first expansion of local rent control and eviction protections in Berkeley in over 40 years.”

“We'd like to thank all the candidates, the Convention organizers, and the hundreds of voters who participated in this year's Convention,” said Planning Committee Co-Chair Matthew Lewis. “We couldn't have done this without them.”

The 2022 Convention took place the evening of Wednesday, June 29. Voting then took place from Sunday, July 3 through Saturday, July 17. Voting was primarily conducted online using OpaVote to anonymously collect ballots; paper ballots were also made available to Berkeley residents without internet access or who had difficulty casting an electronic ballot. Voting was open to all Berkeley residents at least thirteen years old - including college/university students gone for the summer, undocumented residents and other non-citizens, and unhoused residents - who fully support tenants' rights and affordable housing.

* Candidates are listed in a random order

Contacts
Convention Planning Committee Co-Chair Paola Laverde
Convention Planning Committee Co-Chair Matthew Lewis
berkeleytenantsconvention [at] gmail.com

Every election year since 1994, the Rent Board Convention selects the progressive, pro-tenant slate for the open seats on the Berkeley Rent Board. The 2022 Convention was sponsored by the Berkeley Tenants Union, Friends of Adeline, the East Bay Democratic Socialists of America, the Young Democratic Socialists of America – UC Berkeley, Our Revolution East Bay, Healthy Black Families, Berkeley Citizens Action, the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club, the Gray Panthers, the Green Party, SEIU 1021, the Center for Independent Living, and the new Berkeley Progressive Alliance.
http://berkeleytenantsconvnetion.net
