

June 15 – August 10



REGISTER at



Isn’t it time to fight back?



This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that.



Participants look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are today — and how to move forward.



Session 6, Wednesday 7/20, “Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction”



This week's discussion will focus on the efforts of grassroots workers to keep unions on an internationalist, militant, and independent course during conservative and unstable times, when pressure pushes labor leaders to support war, austerity and repression. Especially in such periods, unions' efforts "must aim at the emancipation of the downtrodden millions," Marx noted.



Join in!



$3-6 donation requested per session to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper, a great source of labor news, as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive



Full Schedule:



June 15

Power of Workers – The Strike



June 22

Radical Builders of a Militant Movement



June 29

Sleeping with the Enemy – What Happened to the Strength of Unions?



July 6

Rise of the Excluded: Changing Demographics of the Workforce and Leadership of the Most Oppressed



July 13

Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread and Butter" Issues and Traditional Unions



July 20

Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction



July 27

Public Sector Workers Fight On-the-Job Racism



August 3

The Pandemic: Essential Workers Lead a Strike Surge



August 10

Online and Service Economy: Building Unions Where None Existed



All welcome! · Join anytime!



For more information and readings:

415-864-1278 · Wednesdays, 7:00-8:30pmJune 15 – August 10REGISTER at https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor Isn’t it time to fight back?This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that.Participants look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are today — and how to move forward.Session 6, Wednesday 7/20, “Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction”This week's discussion will focus on the efforts of grassroots workers to keep unions on an internationalist, militant, and independent course during conservative and unstable times, when pressure pushes labor leaders to support war, austerity and repression. Especially in such periods, unions' efforts "must aim at the emancipation of the downtrodden millions," Marx noted.Join in!$3-6 donation requested per session to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper, a great source of labor news, as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund DriveFull Schedule:June 15Power of Workers – The StrikeJune 22Radical Builders of a Militant MovementJune 29Sleeping with the Enemy – What Happened to the Strength of Unions?July 6Rise of the Excluded: Changing Demographics of the Workforce and Leadership of the Most OppressedJuly 13Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread and Butter" Issues and Traditional UnionsJuly 20Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of ReactionJuly 27Public Sector Workers Fight On-the-Job RacismAugust 3The Pandemic: Essential Workers Lead a Strike SurgeAugust 10Online and Service Economy: Building Unions Where None ExistedAll welcome! · Join anytime!For more information and readings:415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com For more event information: https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 17th, 2022 8:29 PM