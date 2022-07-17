Wednesdays, 7:00-8:30pm
June 15 – August 10
REGISTER at https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor
Isn’t it time to fight back?
This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that.
Participants look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are today — and how to move forward.
Session 6, Wednesday 7/20, “Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction”
This week's discussion will focus on the efforts of grassroots workers to keep unions on an internationalist, militant, and independent course during conservative and unstable times, when pressure pushes labor leaders to support war, austerity and repression. Especially in such periods, unions' efforts "must aim at the emancipation of the downtrodden millions," Marx noted.
Join in!
$3-6 donation requested per session to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper, a great source of labor news, as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive
Full Schedule:
June 15
Power of Workers – The Strike
June 22
Radical Builders of a Militant Movement
June 29
Sleeping with the Enemy – What Happened to the Strength of Unions?
July 6
Rise of the Excluded: Changing Demographics of the Workforce and Leadership of the Most Oppressed
July 13
Not Your Grandfather's Movement: Beyond "Bread and Butter" Issues and Traditional Unions
July 20
Regaining Labor's Mojo in an Era of Reaction
July 27
Public Sector Workers Fight On-the-Job Racism
August 3
The Pandemic: Essential Workers Lead a Strike Surge
August 10
Online and Service Economy: Building Unions Where None Existed
All welcome! · Join anytime!
For more information and readings:
415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
|Labor History Online Discussion Group - Regaining Labor's Mojo
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday July 20
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|Location Details
|Zoom (Register: https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor)
For more event information: https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor
