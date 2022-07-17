UAW 2022 Convention Issues With Scott Houldieson UAW 551 Convention Delegate by Labor Video Project



UAW 551 convention delegate Scott Houldieson talks about the issues facing the UAW Constitutional convention. For the first time there will be a direct election of the international officers. He discusses two tier contracts, labor management partnerships and also the refusal of the UAW International to invite Mexican GM workers to the convention. Most of the former UAW International officials have been charged with corruption and taking money from the auto companies through their joint company union projects in return for two tier and concession contracts.