UAW 2022 Convention Issues With Scott Houldieson UAW 551 Convention Delegate
UAW 551 convention delegate Scott Houldieson talks about the issues facing the UAW Constitutional convention. For the first time there will be a direct election of the international officers. He discusses two tier contracts, labor management partnerships and also the refusal of the UAW International to invite Mexican GM workers to the convention. Most of the former UAW International officials have been charged with corruption and taking money from the auto companies through their joint company union projects in return for two tier and concession contracts.
Scott Houldieson, former UAW 551 Ford VP and delegate to the 2022 UAW Constitutional convention. He is a member of Unite All Workers For Democracy UAW-D. He talks about the issues facing the members and the crisis within the UAW and the fight to get information about the convention out to the membership.
This interview was done on 7/16/22
Additional media:
UAW Corruption At The Top, Government Take-over & Union Democracy With Scott Houldierson
https://youtu.be/oS5RWKTTjao
WW 9-17-19 NNU Global Solidarity Assembly & UAW GM Strike Scab Threat
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-9-17-19-nnu-global-uaw-gm-strike
UAW551 Scott Houldierson "Bold Action" Needed To Fight Union Busting/Attacks On Working Class In US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKxTd8UV4HE
UAW 551 VP Scott Holdierson On Uniting The Working Class At RWU Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-Z-17BFGJw
The Workers Solidarity Action Network & The Building Of A United Front
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuCxCWLq31g
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
