In light of the growing assault on women’s reproductive rights, we will gather for a unifying call for Safe Abortion Access for All: RISE UP for WOMEN’S RIGHTS!



WEAR PURPLE FOR WOMEN’S RIGHTS…..and a flash of PINK!



TWO PARTS: Join one or both…..



-11:00 am: Bike along SF Waterfront, Embarcadero to Golden Gate Bridge.



-Noon: Rally and March on Golden Gate Bridge





Hands off Women’s Bodies!

No War on Women!

BAN GUNS NOT ABORTIONS!

Restore and Expand Roe vs. Wade

Legal Abortion for All

Our Bodies, Our Choice!

Abort the Court!



BIKE RIDE ALONG SF WATERFRONT to GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE:



Decorate your bike for Women’s Rights, let’s be LOUD and JOYFUL!



Optional: Wear Purple & Pink, Attach signs to your bike and/or pin cloth sign onto your back with a short message: My Body, My Choice; Abortion Access 4 All; No War on Women; PRO- CHOICE; Right to Choose, etc.



10:45: Gather with bike at Justin Herman Plaza across from SF Ferry Bldg; Near Embarcadero BART station.



11:00: Begin Bike Ride to Golden Gate Bridge along Embarcadero…mostly a flat/easy bike ride (a couple of hills), then, join rally at bridge at noon.





GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE RALLY & WALK:



Please bring signs….up to 3x2 ft. allowed on bridge.



11:45 am: Gather at the bridge plaza on the SF side, near the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge. ARRIVE EARLY TO ALLOW FOR PARKING or better, take public transportation (see bus below). Note: Many of the closer parking lots are closed on weekends! The open lots require time to walk to bridge plaza.





Noon: Short Rally, then Walk on the eastern walkway to the middle of the bridge and back.



Invite Friends and Share with your organization!

Media will be contacted, so please bring signs/visuals, wear PURPLE (& a bit of pink) ….thanks!

Let’s make this a Grand Bay Area Convergence for women’s rights and abortion access for ALL!





Hope you can join us!



SF Bay Area CODEPINK



BE GREEN AND CARPOOL

See

Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80

and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).



FMI & carpooling:

Toby4Peace [at] sonic.net

