2:30 pm: Music
3:00 pm: Live Theater (90 min. No intermission.)
FREE / Donations are Appreciated!
*Bring your low beach chair or blanket, hat & sunglasses.
After a 2 year COVID hiatus of live performances, The San Francisco Mime Troupe is NOT silent and returns to doing what they love and do best - FREE Political Musical Theater.
THE TONY AWARD-WINNING SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE
Opens the 63rd Season with:
BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE - A New Musical
Nostalgia Ain’t What It Used To Be
After four years of presidential criminality, riots, plague, and the general undermining of the Constitution, is it really a relief to get back to the good old days that led to all that? In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard-working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for The before Times, when things seemed normal. But for Zoe - their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies - there is no “better” to go back to. For her the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell. So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up?
Press Page: sfmt.org/press-bttwtw
Hi-Res Color Press Photos: sfmt.org/2022-bttwtw-photos
AUDIO CLIPS: sfmt.org/2022-bttwtw-audio
- 1:25 Back To The Way Things Were – Norman Gee, Lizzie Calogero
- 0:23 Would You Like Fries with THAT? – Andre Amarotico
TRAILER: youtube.com/watch?v=FGXjsVWv1rM
facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
twitter.com/SFTroupers
Schedule by Date: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
Schedule by Area: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 8/20/2022
|SF Mime Troupe: Back to the Way Things Were
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 20
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Lawrence Hellman
|lhelman [at] sbcglobal.net
|Phone
|(415) 285 -1717
|Location Details
|
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz 95060
|
For more event information: http://sfmt.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 16th, 2022 11:24 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network