top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 8/20/2022
SF Mime Troupe: Back to the Way Things Were
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 20
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLawrence Hellman
Emaillhelman [at] sbcglobal.net
Phone(415) 285 -1717
Location Details
London Nelson Community Center - Outdoors
301 Center Street, Santa Cruz 95060
2:30 pm: Music
3:00 pm: Live Theater (90 min. No intermission.)
FREE / Donations are Appreciated!
*Bring your low beach chair or blanket, hat & sunglasses.

After a 2 year COVID hiatus of live performances, The San Francisco Mime Troupe is NOT silent and returns to doing what they love and do best - FREE Political Musical Theater.

THE TONY AWARD-WINNING SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE
Opens the 63rd Season with:
BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE - A New Musical
Nostalgia Ain’t What It Used To Be

After four years of presidential criminality, riots, plague, and the general undermining of the Constitution, is it really a relief to get back to the good old days that led to all that? In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard-working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for The before Times, when things seemed normal. But for Zoe - their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies - there is no “better” to go back to. For her the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell. So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up?

Press Page: sfmt.org/press-bttwtw
Hi-Res Color Press Photos: sfmt.org/2022-bttwtw-photos
AUDIO CLIPS: sfmt.org/2022-bttwtw-audio
- 1:25 Back To The Way Things Were – Norman Gee, Lizzie Calogero
- 0:23 Would You Like Fries with THAT? – Andre Amarotico
TRAILER: youtube.com/watch?v=FGXjsVWv1rM

facebook.com/sfmimetroupe
instagram.com/SFTroupers
twitter.com/SFTroupers

Schedule by Date: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-dates
Schedule by Area: sfmt.org/press-schedule-by-area
sm_sf_mime_troupe_photo_2022_-_indybay.jpg
original image (462x566)
For more event information: http://sfmt.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 16th, 2022 11:24 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code