2:30 pm: Music

3:00 pm: Live Theater (90 min. No intermission.)

FREE / Donations are Appreciated!

*Bring your low beach chair or blanket, hat & sunglasses.



After a 2 year COVID hiatus of live performances, The San Francisco Mime Troupe is NOT silent and returns to doing what they love and do best - FREE Political Musical Theater.



THE TONY AWARD-WINNING SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE

Opens the 63rd Season with:

BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE - A New Musical

Nostalgia Ain’t What It Used To Be



After four years of presidential criminality, riots, plague, and the general undermining of the Constitution, is it really a relief to get back to the good old days that led to all that? In a country where we can finally stop wearing masks to get pizza and go to the movies, and where we again have a president who isn’t dumb as a two dollar ham, hard-working, middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice wistfully yearn for The before Times, when things seemed normal. But for Zoe - their twenty-something daughter who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt, the rise of dictatorships and the fall of democracies - there is no “better” to go back to. For her the purgatory of the last two years was just a pause from life in Hell. So what’s the point? Isn’t it easier to just give up?



