WorkWeek California Class Struggle & The Life of Elaine Black Yoneda & The SF Mime Troupe
WorkWeek covers California Class Struggle & The Life of Elaine Black Yoneda and The SF Mime Troupe's “Back to the Way Things Were” With Michael Sullivan
WorkWeek California Class Struggle & The Life of Elaine Black Yoneda and The SF Mime Troupe's “Back to the Way Things Were” With Michael Sullivan
WorkWeek 7-14-22 California Class Struggle & The Life of Elaine Black Yoneda
WorkWeek interviews historian Rachel Schreiber about the life of Elaine Black Yoneda. Her new book "Elaine Black Yoneda, Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, an Japanese American Exclusion" and Incarceration". Elaine was a Jewish American who joined the Communist Party in Los Angeles and became a labor organizer in the International Labor Defense ILD. She met and later married Carl Yoneda who was a Japanese American Communist Party member and they were involved in the San Francisco 1934 general strike where she was the only women on the strike committee leadership.
After the war started, they and their child ended up in the Manzanar camp for Japanese and Japanese American detainees during the 2nd World War.
WorkWeek 7-14-22 The SF Mime Troupe's “Back to the Way Things Were” With Michael Sullivan
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-7-14-22-the-sf-mime-troupes-back-to-the-way-things-were-michael-sullivan
The premier Agit prop theater group in the United States is the San Francisco Mime Troupe, which was formed in 1959 by RG Davis and has performed in the parks every year until the covid pandemic hit. This working class theater group was unable to have live concerts due to the covid pandemic until this summer. During the pandemic it did produce a series of radio shows called "Tales of Resistance".
It’s latest show Back To The Way Things Were was written by chief playwright Michael Sullivan and he takes on many of the attacks working people are facing which of course has been exacerbated by the pandemic and capitalism gone wild.
WorkWeek interviewed Michael about the history of the play and the growing corruption and contradictions in capitalism. With one corruption scandal after another in San Francisco City’s government, the play focuses on the public private partnership which is privatization of public services and Sullivan and his troupe have nailed it again.
Additional media:
"Back To The Way Things Were": Musical Comedy Exposes Big Lies
https://theatrius.com/2022/07/10/back-to-the-way-things-were-musical-comedy-exposes-big-lies/
SF Mime Troupe & "Tales Of The Resistance" With Mime Trouper Michael Sullivan
https://youtu.be/AqVhVzTavNc
Tales of The Resistance
https://soundcloud.com/sfmimetroupe/tales-of-the-resistance-trailer
Jade, For Hire! - The Mystery of the Missing Worker
https://soundcloud.com/sfmimetroupe/jade-for-hire-the-mystery-of-the-missing-worker
Labor, Unions, Culture & Arts In The Era Of Trump With SF Mime Member Michael Sullivan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw85KKIYmLQ
SF Mime Troupe "Schooled" Charters & The Privatization Of Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH29kSYaohw
More info:
http://www.sfmt.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
