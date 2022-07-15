2022 LaborFest Maritime History Boat Tour



Sunday July 31 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm



3-hour San Francisco Bay tour



Join the best labor maritime boat trip in the world as we go to historical sites on the bay and the Oakland con- tainer port. We will hear about our working-class history, and how the SF General Strike helped shape the character of San Francisco and the Bay Area with historians Gray Brechin, Harvey Smith, Gifford Hartman, Labor Photographer Joseph Blum, and musicians Jimmy Kelley and others on the boat trip.



5:45 pm boarding, 6:00 pm departure

Blue & Gold Fleet at Pier 41 Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, Gate 3 (There is a possibility that the gate can be changed depend on their schedule)

Boat leaves promptly at 6:00 PM

(Boat can’t wait because of the gate schedule, so please arrive there at least 30 minutes before the boarding time to allow yourself time to locate the correct gate. The gate for our boat most likely be gate 3, however, it may change. We will post the gate number as soon as we find out.)

Tour lasts 3 hours and come back to Pier 41 by 9:00 PM

Some food will be available, however because of the pandemic, we need to be careful. So, for those who need to be cautious, or special diet, please bring your own food.

There is no host bar.

We ask you to bring a mask and wear it inside the boat, except when you are on the outside deck.



To make your reservation:



By E-mail: laborfest(at)laborfest.net

or call: (415) 642-8066

Let us know the following information 1) Your name

2) Phone number (cell # prefer)

3) Number of your party



Then, mail a check ($50/person)(under the age of 12 – please contact us) to:

LaborFest

P.O. Box 40983, San Francisco, CA 94140 ......................................................



We will let you know as soon as we received your check. We don’t send out tickets, but you just come to Pier 41 on July 31.

You need to get your tickets at the gate before board- ing, but don’t go to the Pier 41 ticket booth. You look for a LaborFest person who is handing out tickets at the gate.



Web: laborfest.net

415-642-8066 For more event information: http://www.laborfest.net

