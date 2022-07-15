2022 LaborFest Maritime History Boat Tour
Sunday July 31 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm
3-hour San Francisco Bay tour
Join the best labor maritime boat trip in the world as we go to historical sites on the bay and the Oakland con- tainer port. We will hear about our working-class history, and how the SF General Strike helped shape the character of San Francisco and the Bay Area with historians Gray Brechin, Harvey Smith, Gifford Hartman, Labor Photographer Joseph Blum, and musicians Jimmy Kelley and others on the boat trip.
5:45 pm boarding, 6:00 pm departure
Blue & Gold Fleet at Pier 41 Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, Gate 3 (There is a possibility that the gate can be changed depend on their schedule)
Boat leaves promptly at 6:00 PM
(Boat can’t wait because of the gate schedule, so please arrive there at least 30 minutes before the boarding time to allow yourself time to locate the correct gate. The gate for our boat most likely be gate 3, however, it may change. We will post the gate number as soon as we find out.)
Tour lasts 3 hours and come back to Pier 41 by 9:00 PM
Some food will be available, however because of the pandemic, we need to be careful. So, for those who need to be cautious, or special diet, please bring your own food.
There is no host bar.
We ask you to bring a mask and wear it inside the boat, except when you are on the outside deck.
To make your reservation:
By E-mail: laborfest(at)laborfest.net
or call: (415) 642-8066
Let us know the following information 1) Your name
2) Phone number (cell # prefer)
3) Number of your party
Then, mail a check ($50/person)(under the age of 12 – please contact us) to:
LaborFest
P.O. Box 40983, San Francisco, CA 94140 ......................................................
We will let you know as soon as we received your check. We don’t send out tickets, but you just come to Pier 41 on July 31.
You need to get your tickets at the gate before board- ing, but don’t go to the Pier 41 ticket booth. You look for a LaborFest person who is handing out tickets at the gate.
LaborFest
E-mail: laborfest(at)laborfest.net
Web: laborfest.net
415-642-8066
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/15/2022
|LaborFest Maritime History Boat Tour
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 15
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|LaborFest
|Location Details
|
5:45 pm boarding, 6:00 pm departure
Blue & Gold Fleet at Pier 41 Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco, Gate 3 (There is a possibility that the gate can be changed depend on their schedule)
San Francisco
|
For more event information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 15th, 2022 1:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network