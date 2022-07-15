top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 9/16/2022
Lenora Lee Dance presents World Premiere of 'In the Movement'
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 16
Time 8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLenora Lee Dance
EmailLenoraLeeDance [at] gmail.com
Location Details
ODC Theater
3153 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
8pm Thursday through Saturday, September 1-10; and 2pm on Sunday, September 4 and 11

Lenora Lee Dance, Asian Improv aRts, and API Cultural Center present Lenora Lee Dance's world premiere of "In the Movement," an explosive multimedia dance piece focusing on the separation of families and mass detention of immigrants as forms of incarceration. It serves as a meditation on reconciliation and restorative justice, speaking to the power of individuals and communities to transcend.

Through dance, sound and narrative, "In the Movement" highlights the stories and experiences of individuals subjected to incarceration, ICE detention and deportation as told through recorded interviews. This new work illustrates the systematic cycle of oppression that keeps many immigrants either incarcerated, detained or cycling between the two.

One of those interviewed is Community Advocate for Asian Prisoner Support Committee (APSC) and a former juvenile lifer Borey "Peejay" Ai, who recounts:
"ICE detention is worse than prison. It's a very inhumane place.... I couldn't believe a system in America could treat people that way, regardless of your circumstances, your background.... It was heartbreaking."

In addition to Ai, Artistic Director Lenora Lee interviewed advocates working with: 67 Suenos, an Oakland-based youth organizing program with political education, artivism, and trauma-healing; Cindy Liou, the daughter of Chinese-Taiwanese immigrants,, attorney and immigrants' rights advocate; Jessica S. Yamane, co-director at Pangea Legal Services, directly supporting impacted community members who are developing alternatives to deportation and detention; advocate, artist, counselor and organizer Enrique Cristobal Meneses who was born in Mexico City, Mexico; and Melanie Kim, a State Policy Director at the San Francisco Public Defender's Office and a leader in ICE out of California.

$20-$50.
sm_1224_v0.jpg
original image (1024x683)
For more event information: http://www.lenoraleedance.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 15th, 2022 9:50 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code