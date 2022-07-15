



Free Hear from the artists, activists and organizers of the movement to archive the 1,000s of art works found on the streets of Oakland after the June 2020 uprisings, which protested the murder of George Floyd. The talk centers on the art found in the book "Painting the Streets: Oakland Uprising in the time of Rebellion" and accompanies an exhibition of reproductions in the African American Center.This event will be held in the African American Center Exhibit Space - 3rd Fl.This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org . Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.Free For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/08/28/panel-a...

